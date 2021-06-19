"I'll update you in the next few days. I'm just exhausted," Carly Waddell said

Carly Waddell Gives Health Update After Emergency Hospital Trip: 'Still Not Quite Sure What Is/Was Wrong'

Carly Waddell is giving her fans an update on her health after her emergency hospital visit earlier this week.

The 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a brief message on social media Friday alongside a photograph of herself on a stretcher as she was rushed to the hospital on Monday.

"Hi everyone. Thanks so much for your prayers," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "This was me Monday morning being rushed to the hospital from the airport."



"It's a long story I'll share really soon. I just got my phone back from losing it on an airplane in the midst of a medical emergency," she continued. "Still not quite sure what is/was wrong. I'll update you in the next few days. I'm just exhausted. 😘."

Waddell's ex Evan Bass first revealed that the reality star had been rushed to the hospital, noting that he would let Waddell share what caused the visit when she is ready.

"Carly's first ambulance ride - she's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories," Bass, 38, captioned a shot of Waddell in an ambulance, referencing the former couple's time on BiP in 2016, during which medics were called to help Bass following a night of heavy drinking.

Later on Monday, Bass announced that Waddell was home but in "rough shape."

"Thanks for all the prayers and support," he wrote. "After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she's beloved."

"I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share. (I did get her permission to share [the] photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.)," Bass continued. "In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit."

Waddell and Bass, who share son Charles "Charlie" Wolf, 1½, and daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 3, announced their separation on Dec. 23 following three years of marriage.