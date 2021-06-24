The Bachelor in Paradise alum was taken to the hospital last week after she passed out on an airplane

Carly Waddell Says She Couldn't See or Hear During Her Medical Emergency: 'Everything Was Hurting'

Carly Waddell is still in the dark on what caused her to pass out on a plane last week.

On June 14, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed with intestinal problems while boarding a plane. Her ex-husband, Evan Bass, first shared the news on Tuesday but wanted to let Waddell explain the situation herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello, everybody, I'm alive," Waddell, 35, said in an Instagram video later that week. "It was dicey there for a little bit. I joke, but it was."

"I feel like I've told this story to my family, like, a million times already, but I know that you guys were wondering what happened to me on Monday," she continued.

Waddell explained that she started having "really bad intestinal cramps" in the airport but stayed, thinking that they would go away after a few minutes. But after boarding the plane, the pain worsened.

"I couldn't breathe anymore," the mom of two said, adding that the cramps were almost as bad as labor pains. "Then I got super, super hot and super, super nauseous, and I stopped being able to see and I stopped being able to hear."

Waddell tried to stand up and ask to get off the plane, which was still on the tarmac, but she instantly "passed out."

"I can't even explain to you how sick I felt," she said. "Everything was hurting."

RELATED VIDEO: Carly Waddell Opens Up About Split from Evan Bass: 'We Tried for a Really Long Time to Make It Work'

The fire department arrived and helped her off the plane into a wheelchair, and convinced Waddell to go to the hospital. There, her symptoms grew more severe, and doctors noted that she had low blood pressure and a "super high" white blood cell count.

"I probably threw up 20 times," she said. "I was so dehydrated somehow that they couldn't … they stuck me, I don't know, 200 times. Probably at least 20 … They couldn't get blood out for forever."

Carly Waddell Instagram Carly Waddell | Credit: Carly Waddell Instagram

Waddell said that doctors believe the issue was "probably a virus or bacteria that just got me and got me really good," but they're not sure.

"No one really has any answers," she added in the caption of the video.

Waddell said that she's still dealing with "really, really strong cramps" and "randomly feeling nauseous," but she's doing better than before.