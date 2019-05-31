Cardi B Opens Up About Plastic Surgery and Postponing Concerts to Heal: 'Health Is Wealth'

Cardi B is addressing critics of her plastic surgery and defending her choice to take some time off from performing while she finishes healing. The rapper also apologized to fans disappointed about her postponing shows, a decision she said she’s not thrilled about either.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” Cardi, 26, said in an Instagram Live video on Monday, which has since been shared on YouTube. “I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lotof money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows.”

“But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she said. “My breasts gotta f—- heal, and it is what it is.”

To the critics who said she should exercise instead of opting for surgery, Cardi said, “I do whatever the f– I want with my body.”

“My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don’t have time to work out,” she continued. “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed. Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they’re not going to lift themselves. So yeah, I have to get f—- surgery. That’s right. All right?”

The rapper explained that while her surface stitches have healed, there is still stitching internally that needs more time to heal.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed.'”

“I just really wanted like to apologize to my fans,” Cardi said, adding that she had heard about fans in El Paso, Texas, who drove far distances to see her show, only to be disappointed that it was postponed. She said that she’s working with her team to let ticket holders know about postponements with more notice: “I told the people that book me like, let people know ahead of time that I’m going to cancel the shows.”

“I just want to say I’m sorry, guys,” she said again, adding that the side effects of working before her doctor gives approval can be scary.

“I gotta get better,” she said. “The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and s—, it’s so scary that I be freaking out. Like I really be freaking out.”

Cardi announced last week that several of her scheduled concerts would be postponed.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” her rep told PEOPLE last week. “Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

The “I Like It” rapper backed out of performing at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Maryland over Memorial Day weekend, as well as a performance at the El Paso County Coliseum on Tuesday.

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down,” her rep added. “She reassures them that she will see them in September.” The Maryland show has been rescheduled for September 8, according to 92Q.

The postponements come after Cardi told the crowd at the Beale Street Musical Festival in Memphis that she “should have canceled today,” at the beginning of May. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But b—-, I’m still gonna get my motherf— money back, let’s go!”

She shared with fans on May 1 that she got a second breast augmentation after her daughter Kulture was born.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—- me up. She did. She so did.”