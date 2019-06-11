Cardi B Shows How Swollen Her Feet Get Post-Liposuction: ‘Why Doctors Told Me to Chill’

Cardi B is still feeling the negative side effects of her liposuction.

The 26-year-old singer is dealing with major swelling after undergoing liposuction surgery on her stomach and had to cancel several performances, disappointing her fans and leading to criticism. After defending herself a week earlier, Cardi B shared a photo of her swollen feet on Saturday to prove that it’s a major problem.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she posted on her Instagram story. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”

“My stomach gets even more puffy,” she added. “My feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up.”

The mom to Kulture, 11 months, confirmed at the beginning of May that she had liposuction after already revealing that she had a post-pregnancy breast augmentation.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at Beale Street Music Festival. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my mother—ing money back, let’s go!”

By the end of the month, Cardi B had to cancel several shows because of her swelling. She apologized to fans in an Instagram Live video on May 27.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” she said. “I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows.”

“But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she added. “My breasts gotta f—ing heal, and it is what it is … My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed.’ ”

Cardi said that she’s worried about her body.

“I gotta get better,” she said. “The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and s—, it’s so scary that I be freaking out. Like I really be freaking out.”

She also fought back at the critics who said that she should exercise instead of getting plastic surgery.

“My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don’t have time to work out,” she said. “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed. Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they’re not going to lift themselves. So yeah, I have to get f—ing surgery. That’s right. All right? … I can do whatever the f— I want with my body.”