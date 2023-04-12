Cardi B Says She Stretches for an Hour a Day to Be as 'Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper'

Cardi B is sharing her workout routine.

During a TikTok giving a glimpse into her day-to-day life "as Belcalis [Almanzar]" on Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper revealed that she is currently stretching for an hour a day because she wants to be "as flexible as when I was a stripper."

"I've been working out lately for two hours a day, and then I stretch for an hour," she said during the video, where she also revealed that she takes daughter Kulture, 4½, to the gym with her.

She continued alongside clips of her doing the splits and various stretches, "I want to be able to be as flexible as I was before I had my son [Wave, 19 months], but my real goal is to be as stretchable and flexible as I was when I was a stripper."

"But whew, you can't build Rome in a day. But can you?" Cardi, who started stripping when she was 19, added with a laugh.

Before her stretching routine, Cardi worked out with a personal trainer in the gym, with her regimen including squats, battle rope exercises, weights, pull-ups and exercises with a medicine ball.

Discussing why she works out, the "I Like It" hitmaker said, "A lot of people are so ignorant like why are you working out, you have lipo, but there is this thing called visceral fat."

"Visceral fat is that fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo, and that's why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut, and that's because they're not working out their visceral fat — they just keep eating and eating and their waist is small, but they still got a belly," she continued. "That's why you gotta work it out."

"And I want toned thighs, and you can't buy toned thighs," Cardi added.

According to Mayo Clinic, visceral fat is "belly fat that accumulates in your abdomen in the spaces between your organs. Too much visceral fat is strongly linked with a greater risk of serious health problems."

When she's not working out at the gym, the rest of Cardi's day was spent spending quality time with her two kids, making a lunch of fried chicken, toy shopping at Target and heading to the studio, where she enjoyed a glass of red wine.

But while she made lunch for her children, whom she shares with rapper husband Offset, Cardi noted, "Usually, I have somebody doing lunch for me, but everybody's on spring break."

The TikTok also gave a glimpse into Cardi's incredible home, which features a huge walk-in closet and playroom for her brood.

"I'm getting ready before my kids notice I'm up because boom, once they notice I'm up, they won't leave me alone," she said during the voiceover of her showering and putting on moisturizer in her closet, where she was soon joined by daughter Kulture.