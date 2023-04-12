Cardi B Says She Stretches for an Hour a Day to Be as 'Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper'

The "I Like It" rapper also revealed she works out for two hours every day

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 10:23 AM
Cardi B Says She Stretches an Hour a Day To Be ‘as Flexible as I Was When I Was a Stripper’
Cardi B's stretching routine. Photo: Cardi B TikTok

Cardi B is sharing her workout routine.

During a TikTok giving a glimpse into her day-to-day life "as Belcalis [Almanzar]" on Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper revealed that she is currently stretching for an hour a day because she wants to be "as flexible as when I was a stripper."

"I've been working out lately for two hours a day, and then I stretch for an hour," she said during the video, where she also revealed that she takes daughter Kulture, 4½, to the gym with her.

She continued alongside clips of her doing the splits and various stretches, "I want to be able to be as flexible as I was before I had my son [Wave, 19 months], but my real goal is to be as stretchable and flexible as I was when I was a stripper."

"But whew, you can't build Rome in a day. But can you?" Cardi, who started stripping when she was 19, added with a laugh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before her stretching routine, Cardi worked out with a personal trainer in the gym, with her regimen including squats, battle rope exercises, weights, pull-ups and exercises with a medicine ball.

Discussing why she works out, the "I Like It" hitmaker said, "A lot of people are so ignorant like why are you working out, you have lipo, but there is this thing called visceral fat."

"Visceral fat is that fat that surrounds your organs that you cannot lipo, and that's why sometimes girls with lipo might have a snatched waist with a gut, and that's because they're not working out their visceral fat — they just keep eating and eating and their waist is small, but they still got a belly," she continued. "That's why you gotta work it out."

"And I want toned thighs, and you can't buy toned thighs," Cardi added.

According to Mayo Clinic, visceral fat is "belly fat that accumulates in your abdomen in the spaces between your organs. Too much visceral fat is strongly linked with a greater risk of serious health problems."

Cardi B's walk-in closet.
Cardi B feeding her kids lunch.
L: Caption Cardi B's walk-in closet. PHOTO: Cardi B TikTok
R: Caption Cardi B feeding her kids lunch. PHOTO: Cardi B TikTok

When she's not working out at the gym, the rest of Cardi's day was spent spending quality time with her two kids, making a lunch of fried chicken, toy shopping at Target and heading to the studio, where she enjoyed a glass of red wine.

But while she made lunch for her children, whom she shares with rapper husband Offset, Cardi noted, "Usually, I have somebody doing lunch for me, but everybody's on spring break."

The TikTok also gave a glimpse into Cardi's incredible home, which features a huge walk-in closet and playroom for her brood.

"I'm getting ready before my kids notice I'm up because boom, once they notice I'm up, they won't leave me alone," she said during the voiceover of her showering and putting on moisturizer in her closet, where she was soon joined by daughter Kulture.

Related Articles
Cardi B accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Cardi B Celebrates 5 Years of 'Invasion of Privacy' and Says She Makes 'Millions' with a Single Album
Kim Kardashian Shares Details of Intense Workout Regime: ‘We Lift Weights For 2 Hours Daily’
Kim Kardashian Shares Details of Her Intense Workout Regimen: 'We Lift Weights for 2 Hours Daily'
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Cardi B Community Service
Cardi B Tackles Community Service Hours Wearing Her Fave Designer Clothes: 'Only Have Myself to Blame'
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Cardi B Explains Why She Called Off Divorce to Work on Marriage with Offset: 'He Wanted to Change'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time. (Photo by Adam Gray-Pool/Getty Images)
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
cardi b
Cardi B Sounds Off on Rising Grocery Prices in Her Neighborhood: 'What the F--- Is Going On?'
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Shares Advice for Anyone Considering Plastic Surgery After Removing Her Butt Injections
Cardi B Wave face tattoo
Cardi B Shows Off Her Face Tattoo of Son Wave's Name — See the Photo!
Cardi B
Cardi B Shares Sweet Moments with Son Wave, 14 Months, After Feeding: 'He Love His Mommy'
Cardi B Spends Mother's Day with Offset and Daughter Kulture, Returns Home to Baby Wave https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2834360099379490609/
Cardi B Celebrates Mother's Day with Daughter Kulture at Cute School Party
https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978954161891947132/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978956645850805144/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979062640190838293/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979124299168953853/
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Kulture Playing with a Duck
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays with Ducks and Speaks Spanish in the Dominican Republic: Watch
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Cardi B Addresses Social Media Commenter Who Said Singer's Daughter Kulture Has Autism
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Cardi B Wants Her Kids to 'Never Feel Comfortable' in Their Lifestyle: 'You Work for Things'