Cardi B Shares Advice for Anyone Considering Plastic Surgery After Removing Her Butt Injections

The rapper warned her fans to do research and listen to doctors before getting any cosmetic procedures

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 06:03 PM
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi B is giving an update on her experience with plastic surgery.

The "Up" rapper, 30, recently appeared on Instagram Live and warned her followers about doing their research before getting cosmetic procedures done. She explained that she wanted to be open with her fans because "a lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth [to son Wave, 15 months] I got my body done."

"In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... if you don't know what it is, it's ass shots. It was a really crazy process," Cardi B — who previously discussed getting the illegal silicone shots for $800 in a basement in 2014 — explained. "All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, DON'T!"

"When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right," she added. "If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."

cardib.jpg
Kevin Mazur/Getty.

Cardi B, who also confirmed her recent rhinoplasty, has never shied away from discussing her plastic surgery experiences. Back in 2021, she said the enhancements make her feel confident.

"Well, I'm from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it's about being thick and having an ass so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat ass. You ain't got no titties.' And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped," the rapper said in an intimate conversation with Mariah Carey for her Interview cover story.

When Cardi was old enough to work as a dancer in a strip club, she used her earnings to get breast implants, which was the first step toward forgetting about her insecurities.

"When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone," she said at the time. But by age 20, enhancing her butt became her next priority. "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done."

In addition to her previous augmentations, the rapper underwent a second breast surgery as well as liposuction in 2019 following the birth of daughter Kulture, now 4.

Related Articles
Cardi B
Cardi B Says She Feels 'Super Confident' After Getting Plastic Surgery: 'I Feel Vindicated'
NBC Presents New Doc Filler Nation Analyzing Social Media's Impact of Cosmetic Procedures
New Documentary Says Influencers Create 'Cycle of Ignorance and Also Misinformation' About Plastic Surgery
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick's Advice to Women After Her Breast Implant Illness and Surgery: 'Get Them Removed'
Kelly Ripa
22 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkMZ-oBP1Fg/ teddimellencamp Verified Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc. I don’t share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested. I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I 💕 you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course. I will do my best to answer any questions you may have as they come up. I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals. Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad. 🖤 Edited · 1h
Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery Following Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis
aj mclean
AJ McLean Underwent Cosmetic Surgery Due to Insecurities About His Jawline: 'I Look 10 Years Younger'
Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday Tells Fans Not to Follow Plastic Surgery Trends: 'You're Perfect as You Are'
US rapper and songwriter Cardi B arrives at Queens County Criminal Court in New York on September 15, 2022.
Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Charges in 2018 Strip Club Fight: 'Looking Forward to Moving Past This'
Cardi B Surprises Kids at Old Bronx Middle School
Cardi B Donates $100K to Her Old Bronx Middle School After Surprise Visit
Cardi B Says She's Been Using Boiled Onion Water in Her Haircare Routine
Cardi B Says She Uses Boiled Onion Water in Her Haircare Routine: 'Giving a Shine to My Hair'
Ashkan Ghavami MD Kim K.'s plastic surgeon/facialist ttps://www.instagram.com/p/CgmrizZpQiz/
6 Things to Know About the BBL Photofacial Kim Kardashian Loves
Gurney in hospital hallway
Doctor Explains Risks of Liposuction, What Patients Should Know Before Having Elective Surgery
Cardi B no makeup
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B and son
Cardi B Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Wave, 11 Months: 'So Handsome'
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Says She Opted for FaceTite to Get Rid of a 'Very Stubborn Pocket of Fat'