Cardi B Shares Advice for Anyone Considering Plastic Surgery After Removing Her Butt Injections

Cardi B is giving an update on her experience with plastic surgery.

The "Up" rapper, 30, recently appeared on Instagram Live and warned her followers about doing their research before getting cosmetic procedures done. She explained that she wanted to be open with her fans because "a lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth [to son Wave, 15 months] I got my body done."

"In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... if you don't know what it is, it's ass shots. It was a really crazy process," Cardi B — who previously discussed getting the illegal silicone shots for $800 in a basement in 2014 — explained. "All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, DON'T!"

"When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right," she added. "If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."

Cardi B, who also confirmed her recent rhinoplasty, has never shied away from discussing her plastic surgery experiences. Back in 2021, she said the enhancements make her feel confident.

"Well, I'm from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it's about being thick and having an ass so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat ass. You ain't got no titties.' And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped," the rapper said in an intimate conversation with Mariah Carey for her Interview cover story.

When Cardi was old enough to work as a dancer in a strip club, she used her earnings to get breast implants, which was the first step toward forgetting about her insecurities.

"When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone," she said at the time. But by age 20, enhancing her butt became her next priority. "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done."

In addition to her previous augmentations, the rapper underwent a second breast surgery as well as liposuction in 2019 following the birth of daughter Kulture, now 4.