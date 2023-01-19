Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgery Advice After Botched Nose Fillers

Cardi B has never shied away from discussing her plastic surgery experiences, and now the rapper is detailing her unwanted nose job after receiving botched fillers.

The 30-year-old appeared on a new episode of REVOLT's The Jason Lee Show where she opened up her past cosmetic procedures and how Kim Kardashian gave her surgeon recommendations for a nose job.

"I always felt like I had a big nose," Cardi told host Jason Lee. "Even before I was famous, I was like 'Damn, I've got my daddy's nose.' I was always afraid to do my nose but I finally took that step."

The "WAP" rapper recalled being told by several people back in 2018 that nose fillers were a better and non-surgical way to make her nose smaller, so she went through with it.

"I did fillers on my nose in 2019. And that s— f—--- my nose up," she said before admitting that she didn't even know how the fillers were supposed to work. "I was like, 'Oh my God, what did I do to myself?'"

Cardi B. Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi said it's important for her to share her horror story for those who are considering similar procedures.

"When you see stuff on Instagram, it just makes sense. But fillers just made my nose longer and it got wider," Cardi explained, adding that because of the botched procedure she had "no choice" but to get surgery on her nose.

Lee then asked the Grammy winner how she decides which doctors perform her surgeries, recalling a moment when Kardashian, 42, gave her some advice.

"I remember the time we were at Kris' [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call to get help," he said. "You didn't call none of those people?"

"No, I called a couple of people that she gave me," Cardi responded, noting that she ultimately went with someone else and got her rhinoplasty in 2020.

Now, Cardi said she's done with plastic surgery, boasting, "I look great." During the podcast, she also assured that there's nothing wrong with her decision to get any cosmetic procedures.

"This is the tricky thing about a lot of people. People will assume when you do surgery or something, you're insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that's just not the truth," Cardi said. "If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something like … I'm gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself."