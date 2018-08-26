Cardi B Poses Nude 6 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Kulture: 'Goddess,' Says Offset

Cardi B is living her “Best Life” — and her husband Offset used Instagram to prove it.

In a nude photo posted over the weekend, the new mom, 25, shows off her post-baby body. Wearing a long pink wig with a grey stripe, Cardi B displays her tattoos and glances at the camera while covering herself with one hand and perching her leg on a chair.

Offset, 26, called the “Bodak Yellow” rapper “wifey,” “goddess,” and “beauty” in the caption of the snapshot. He included a series of tongue and ring emojis.

Offset posted the picture on Saturday before performing with Migos at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Making the show even more special for fans, Cardi B made a surprise appearance onstage.

Earlier that day, Cardi B posted a photograph of herself in lingerie on a plane and wrote, “im on my way to you.” Offset commented, “HURRY HURRY HURRY.”

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in September, welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari on July 10. Kulture is Cardi B’s first child and Offset’s fourth (he has sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie).

Cardi B has been open about her motherhood journey. “I met my match,” she said last month. “She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In July, she wrote on Twitter that she was counting the days until she and Offset could have postpartum sex: “3 weeks and 4 days Yes b— I’m counting, wassup!”

On Saturday, she showed her Instagram followers a shot of her and Offset getting cozy and wrote, “When the 6 weeks up.”