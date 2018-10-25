Cardi B Says She Did Not Get Liposuction After Giving Birth — and Shows Off Her Abs

Cardi B is rocking her post-baby body — and she wants her fans to know that it’s all natural.

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the “I Like It” rapper, 26, showed off her toned tummy at a rehearsal over three months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with her husband Offset.

“I never did lipo, bro. Never,” a barefoot Cardi told the camera as she flaunted her abs in a white crop top and loose yellow pants.

With a row of performers behind her, Cardi was filming her fit physique in a mirror when a woman interrupted to hand her a microphone. “From the top,” a voice said.

“Dammit,” Cardi replied.

As the microphone-wielding woman apologized, Cardi laughed and replied, “No, it’s okay. I was just having a good time on my break.”

In August, Cardi pondered getting liposuction. “I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she lamented on Instagram Live. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

“If I’m not working, I gotta make sure my baby’s okay,” she added. “I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

According to Mary Jane Minkin, MD, a practicing gynecologist and professor at Yale School of Medicine, liposuction is not a good idea only seven weeks after giving birth — largely because it just wouldn’t be effective. “Of course I would never encourage this!” she told PEOPLE.

Cardi has gotten candid in the past about the changes that her body experienced after Kulture arrived.

“Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth??” Cardi, in a stomach-revealing tracksuit, wrote on Instagram in October.

Earlier in the month, Cardi said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn, New York, “She broke my vagina.”

“Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina,” Cardi explained. “People just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt.’ But nobody tells you [that].”