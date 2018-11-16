Cardi B Is 'Depressed' Over How Much Weight She's Lost: 'I Don't Like Looking Too Skinny'

Cardi B had no problem losing her baby weight — and now she wants some of it back.

The rapper, 26, said she’s feeling “depressed” because she’s become skinnier than she wants to be since welcoming her first child, daughter Kulture, in July.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live on Thursday. “And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [weight loss tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight I don’t like looking too skinny.”

The Bodak Yellow singer added that she’s never liked looking thin.

“I used to look too skinny as a teenager and I used to hate it and I hate it now,” she said. “It’s been really depressing me, making me sad. My weight. You know what I’m saying.”

Cardi B Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Cardi B said she’s struggling to gain weight because she has too much going on.

“S— is so stressful, not having no appetite at all,” she said. “I want to gain weight so bad. I’m really trying to gain weight ya’ll and it’s been hard and I don’t know how. After I gave birth, I was so thirsty to lose all the baby weight and now it’s so hard for me to gain weight and I hate it. Then my parents — the more they force me to eat, the more I don’t want to eat.”

She first lamented her weight loss at the start of October, and called herself a “skinnymomma.”

“Now that I lost all the baby weight I gotta gain some back.”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.

It’s a change from how she was feeling in August, one month after giving birth, when she wanted to get liposuction to remove the extra weight and the loose skin around her stomach.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said in another Instagram Live video, as she pulled on her tummy. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Is Scared to Leave Daughter for Long Stretches of Time: ‘I Don’t Want Her to Forget Me’

Adding that she doesn’t have time to workout, Cardi B brought up plastic surgery as an option.

“If I’m not working, I gotta make sure my baby’s okay,” she said. “I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

But Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, gynecologist and professor at Yale School of Medicine and member of PEOPLE’s Health Squad, said that she would “never” encourage a new mom to get liposuction for many reasons, including that they can lose the weight over time, much like Cardi B did.

Plus, she said, liposuction won’t help with the loose skin.

“You can suck out some fat cells, but the skin will still be looser,” she explains. “And liposuction won’t tighten your muscles. Exercise will.”