The rapper, who gave birth on Sept. 4, said her "skin is still loose" and encouraged other new moms not to worry about the post-baby bodies

Cardi B Denies Rumors That She Got a Post-Baby Tummy Tuck: 'I Like to Be Real with You Guys'

Cardi B knows she looks good barely a month after giving birth — and it's all natural, she says.

The rapper and mom of two, who welcomed her second child with husband Offset, a son, on Sept. 4, denied rumors that she had plastic surgery after his birth. After she made her post-baby red carpet debut on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi, 28, addressed the speculation on her Instagram Story.

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," she said. "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?' "

Cardi said that she hasn't had any plastic surgery, and can't after her "crazy ass delivery."

"You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me," she said. "I lost so much blood, guys."

The "WAP" rapper then showed her body in the mirror as she got ready for an event, wearing a bustier and sweatpants.

Cardi B

"I like to be real with you guys, and that's because my skin is still loose. I still got a little pouchy pouch right here," she said, adding that she has "back fat" and that "my face is still so fat and my neck, but f--- it."

Cardi then encouraged other new moms not to worry about their post-baby bodies.

"Take your f---ing time," she said. "It's really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth."

Still, Cardi is feeling good about herself.

"But anyways, yes, I look snatched," she said. "Especially when I take these paparazzi pics."

Cardi swore off plastic surgery in June 2019, after welcoming her first child, daughter Kulture, and getting liposuction and a breast augmentation less than a year later. She had initially denied that she underwent any procedures, but owned up to it because she doesn't "like lying about things" and wanted people to understand that it isn't an instant fix.

"Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, and it's actually like a very long process, recovery," she said. "It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months."

And Cardi dealt with surgery complications, like swelling in her legs, feet and stomach, because she rushed back to performing too soon after the procedure, she said. Doctors told Cardi that she had to take two weeks off to fully recover, her reps told PEOPLE at the time.

"You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money," the singer said during an Instagram Live. "I'm a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I'm canceling millions of dollars in shows."