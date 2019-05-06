Cardi B Confirms She Got Liposuction: 'I Shouldn't Really Be Performing'

Cardi B is owning up to getting liposuction.

After denying it for months, the 26-year-old rapper told the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on Sunday night that she did get the plastic surgery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A few songs into her set, Cardi B, dressed in a skin-tight, sparkly red jumpsuit, said that she shouldn’t really be on stage.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at the festival, sponsored by Facebook. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!”

The crowd erupted into laughs and cheers after her announcement.

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals She Got Her ‘Boobs Redone’ After Daughter Kulture’s Birth: She ‘F—ed Me Up’

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in August, one month after giving birth to her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari, Cardi B floated the idea of getting liposuction.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said, while pulling on her tummy. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says She Did Not Get Liposuction After Giving Birth — and Shows Off Her Abs

Two months later, in October, the “I Like It” singer showed off her toned stomach on her Instagram story, but said it was all natural.

“I never did lipo, bro. Never,” she told the camera.

However, last Wednesday she revealed that she had a second breast augmentation.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she said. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—ed me up. She did. She so did.”

A day later, Cardi B wowed fans with her rock-hard abs at the Billboard Music Awards. Decked out in an ab-baring, two-piece yellow outfit, she went on to win six awards.

Cardi B will attend the annual Met Gala on Monday night in New York City — this year the event has a camp theme.