Cardi B Knocks Haters' Comments About Her Plastic Surgery and Dances in a Thong Bodysuit

Cardi B had some frank words for her Instagram followers over the weekend, after some criticized her for going under the knife.

Early on Sunday morning, the outspoken “I Like It” rapper, 26, went off on a rant on Instagram, knocking anyone for “talking s— about people getting plastic surgery.”

“Let me tell you somethin’, I don’t like talkin’ s— about a bitch’s body because I remember the struggle, baby,” said Cardi, who has been open about her experiences going under the knife. “I remember when I had no motherf—ing titties, and I remember when I had a fun-size ass.”

According to Cardi, the Internet is filled with “a lot of natural bitches” who criticize women who have “gotten their bodies done” — negativity that she believes stems from jealousy.

“My sister [Hennessy Carolina], she a natural,” Cardi said in the confessional video, which has since been deleted. “She got small titties. She got a little cute ass. She ain’t hating on the next bitch because she know if she want it, she could get. So y’all talking s— about these bitches’ bodies because you want it, or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’.”

She went on to say that a woman shouldn’t go after another woman’s looks, regardless of whether she’s gotten cosmetic enhancements.

She went on to say that a woman shouldn’t go after another woman’s looks, regardless of whether she’s gotten cosmetic enhancements.

She went on to say that a woman shouldn’t go after another woman’s looks, regardless of whether she’s gotten cosmetic enhancements.

She went on to say that a woman shouldn’t go after another woman’s looks, regardless of whether she’s gotten cosmetic enhancements.

“I only come at people about their body when they’re talking s— about me!” Cardi said.

RELATED: Cardi B Says She’s Never ‘Getting Surgery Again’ After Canceling Shows Due to Liposuction

May we all love ourselves as much as @iamcardib was loving herself on Instagram this weekend pic.twitter.com/WNdhV0jPrs — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 9, 2019

RELATED: WATCH: Cardi B Shows Constance Wu Some Stripper Moves in New Hustlers Trailer

To celebrate her body, Cardi shared a video to her Instagram Story of herself dancing in a black thong bodysuit with fringe details.

The Grammy winner showed off some of her Hustlers moves in the clip, twerking to her new track “Yes.”

Cardi — who performed on Saturday night at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland — wore her hair in two long pigtails, with extensions in them.