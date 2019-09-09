Cardi B Knocks Haters' Comments About Her Plastic Surgery and Dances in a Thong Bodysuit

"I remember the struggle, baby," Cardi B said, recalling what her body before plastic surgery

By Dave Quinn
September 09, 2019 11:05 AM

Cardi B had some frank words for her Instagram followers over the weekend, after some criticized her for going under the knife.

Early on Sunday morning, the outspoken “I Like It” rapper, 26, went off on a rant on Instagram, knocking anyone for “talking s— about people getting plastic surgery.”

“Let me tell you somethin’, I don’t like talkin’ s— about a bitch’s body because I remember the struggle, baby,” said Cardi, who has been open about her experiences going under the knife. “I remember when I had no motherf—ing titties, and I remember when I had a fun-size ass.”

According to Cardi, the Internet is filled with “a lot of natural bitches” who criticize women who have “gotten their bodies done” — negativity that she believes stems from jealousy.

“My sister [Hennessy Carolina], she a natural,” Cardi said in the confessional video, which has since been deleted. “She got small titties. She got a little cute ass. She ain’t hating on the next bitch because she know if she want it, she could get. So y’all talking s— about these bitches’ bodies because you want it, or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’.”

She went on to say that a woman shouldn’t go after another woman’s looks, regardless of whether she’s gotten cosmetic enhancements. 
“I only come at people about their body when they’re talking s— about me!” Cardi said. 

To celebrate her body, Cardi shared a video to her Instagram Story of herself dancing in a black thong bodysuit with fringe details.

The Grammy winner showed off some of her Hustlers moves in the clip, twerking to her new track “Yes.”

Cardi — who performed on Saturday night at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland — wore her hair in two long pigtails, with extensions in them.

Cardi B
Michael Candelori/Shutterstock

Back in June, Cardi said that she was swearing off plastic surgery.

The mom to Kulture Kiari, 14 months, confirmed at the beginning of May that she had liposuction after already revealing that she had a post-pregnancy breast augmentation. But recovering from the surgeries caused her to cancel and postpone a series of shows — something she was hoping wouldn’t happen again.

I been working out for the past two weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again,” she said on Twitter.

There’s been at least one positive side effect of her new workout routine. “Let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she said.

Days before her tweet, the rapper had shared a photo of her swollen feet to show the negative side effects of her liposuction procedure.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”

“My stomach gets even more puffy,” she added. “My feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up.”

