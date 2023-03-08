Lifestyle Health Cara Delevingne Talks About Substance Abuse and Entering 12-Step Program: 'I Was Not Okay' The model and actress, who entered rehab last fall, is looking back on the struggle she faced last year in a new interview with Vogue By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 10:12 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Cara Delevingne. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Cara Delevingne is speaking out about getting help. In an interview for the April cover of Vogue, the model and actress shared that she entered a 12-step program after paparazzi photos last year gave her an urgent wake-up call, explaining that her behavior was tied to the pandemic's effect and her milestone 30th birthday last August. "I hadn't slept. I was not okay," she told the magazine. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, 'Okay, I don't look well.' You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for." But just as Delevingne was celebrating her birthday alongside her wide circle of friends with an elaborate Alice in Wonderland-themed fête, her world was crumbling. Cara Delevingne Explains Her Behavior and 'Odd' Billboard Music Awards Photos with Megan Thee Stallion "I always kind of knew that things were going to have to be different in my 30s, because the way that I was living was not sustainable," she said. "I told myself, 'I should be having such a good time. I've got all my friends here. I need to be enjoying this.' " She continued, "The house I was staying in had a tower and I would just kind of lock myself in it instead. I barely left the room. There was this need for change, but I was fighting it so much. I was welcoming in this new time but I was also grieving. It was like a funeral for my previous life, a goodbye to an era. And so I decided I was going to party as hard as I could because this was the end." Cara Delevingne Says 'Depression and Suicidal Moments' Were Correlated to Sexuality Struggles Annie Leibovitz/Vogue By the next month, the Only Murders in the Building alum said she realized she needed help if she was going to turn a new page on her life and career. "From September, I just needed support," she said. "I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I've known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying. They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.' " Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cara Delevingne. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue Delevingne soon entered rehab where she found an additional buttress thanks to a 12-step program. "This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I've started realizing so much," the Carnival Row alum said. "People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, 'Oh look, I was an addict, and now I'm sober and that's it.' And it's not as simple as that. It doesn't happen overnight…. Of course I want things to be instant — I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly — but I've had to dig deeper." She added, "Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn't ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff. This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step." If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.