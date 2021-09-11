Candace Cameron Bure Says Exercising Helps Her 'Deal with Depression': 'It's So Beneficial'

"I notice a huge difference when I don't exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression," the Fuller House star shared

Candace Cameron Bure knows the positive influence that working out can have on the rest of her body.

While recently chatting with The Salvation Army Midland Division in support of their upcoming Red Kettle Campaign, the 45-year-old actress said that exercising has helped her to deal with her depression.

Noting that she has "loved this journey of fitness" and that she feels "stronger at 45 than I did when I was 20 years old," Cameron Bure explained, "It's just every time you get stronger, or I see my muscles from doing more pushups, it keeps me going to want to do more and just keep that up."

"Really another big part why fitness is important for me is it's so beneficial to my mental health," she continued. "I juggle, as we all do, a lot of plates. I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult. The travel can get strenuous as well. I need to keep my mental health clear."

"Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don't exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression," the Fuller House star added. "That's why I keep going. There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that."

During her chat with the organization, Cameron Bure also opened up about another aspect of her life that keeps her balanced: her family.

When asked what her latest adventures in motherhood are, the actress said she is an empty nester now that her three children — daughter Natasha, 23, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19 — are no longer residing with her.

"I have just entered the season of being an empty nester," she said. "I actually was an empty nester before the pandemic started."

"My son, my youngest, was in high school but was in Minnesota. I still never really got him back home because he graduated. But now, he's in college in Virginia. My other two who moved out, they're older," Cameron Bure continued. "So, this is definitely a different season of life for me."