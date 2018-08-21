Candace Cameron Bure Reviews Menstrual Cups: 'This Is Really Cool'

Candace Cameron Bure took on the role of sex ed teacher and answered fans’ questions about the mysterious menstrual cup.

The 42-year-old Fuller House star shared on her Instagram story that she hadn’t heard of a menstrual cup, an alternative to tampons that’s said to last longer and be be better for the environment, until fans started telling her about it a few months ago. So Cameron Bure decided to purchase one — she didn’t say which brand — and dive into the details of her experience.

To start, she said that she “loved it” despite her initial worries that it would be less comfortable and effective than tampons.

“It fit me really well,” Cameron Bure told fans. “I inserted it, it sealed. I left it in for 10 hours the first day. There was no leakage, no spotting, no nothing. I didn’t feel it … This is really cool, this is working.”

She also revealed that she was especially surprised about the results because the first day she used it she was “rigorously” exercising while filming Fuller House. “If this was going to fail at all, this would’ve been the time it was going to and it didn’t,” she added.

Next, she went into detail about the removal process, which she says can be tricky. “There were a couple moments where I was like, I don’t think this thing is coming out, but it did,” she assured fans.

Overall, it was a rave review. “I didn’t feel it in my body. I’m not going back to tampons,” Cameron Bure concluded. “I just like the thought of not having to put anything like that inside of me and also that it’s better for the environment.”

She also recommended fans interested in learning more take a menstrual cup quiz to find their correct size and fit.

The actress celebrated a big marriage milestone with her husband Valeri Bure in June. The mother of three posted throwback photos on Instagram as a tribute to the couple’s 22 years together.

“Our second in-person date 1994, our wedding day 1996 and a few years later 😉. -Happy 22nd Anniversary my love 🥂🍾👰🏼🤵🏼🧡,” she captioned the photo. “-There really is something special about growing old together. I love you even more today than I did on our wedding day simply because I KNOW you, 24 years in the making.”

She added, “We’ve refined each other which only happens through sifting out the ugly to get to the beautiful 🌹. And while I don’t want the years to rush by, I’m looking forward to many more wrinkles and gray hair together ❤. Because by then, only through your eyes will you still see me without them. I love you, baby.”

Cameron Bure and her husband have three children together, Natasha, 19, and sons Lev, 18, and Maksim, 16.

Cameron Bure kicked off her career starring in Full House, which ran for eight seasons from 1987-1995. The series was later rebooted, with the first season of Fuller House premiering on Netflix in 2016. Seasons 1-3 are currently available on the streaming site. A premiere date for season 4 has yet to be announced.