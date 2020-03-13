Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Canadian Prime Minister Self-Isolates

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement obtained by local outlet The Globe and Mail reporter Marieke Walsh, government officials said, “Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.”

“Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”

Officials revealed that the prime minister is “in good health with no symptoms.”

Officials added, “As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.”

The statement explained that the prime minister “will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms.”

"For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently. The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow."

“For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently. The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow.”

News of Sophie’s diagnosis comes after the prime minister announced that he and his wife were in self-isolation after Sophie came down with “mild flu-like symptoms.”

“I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms,” Trudeau, 48, wrote Thursday on Twitter. “She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie‘s results back,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “But I‘ll be busy working from home. Today, I‘ll be speaking with some world leaders and joining ministers for a Cabinet committee discussion on COVID-19.”

Trudeau did not say whether his three children are in self-isolation, too.

Canada has more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday and one death had been reported in British Columbia.

There are now at least 1,289 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, PEOPLE previously reported.

Thirty-seven people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state.

President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he “isn’t concerned” after learning that he was in direct contact last weekend with a Brazilian official who has tested positive for the virus.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time,” though the Brazilian official posted a photo of himself with Trump, 73, and Vice President Mike Pence, 60, on Instagram over the weekend.

“To reiterate CDC guidelines, there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine,” Grisham said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will update everyone as we get more information.”

On Wednesday, Trump announced a ban on travel for many people from much of Europe in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said addressing the U.S. from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The new rule will go into effect Friday at midnight, Trump said.

“These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said.

Trump added that the restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom. The travel restrictions will also not apply to legal permanent residents and immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

In a statement on Thursday, the European Union reportedly slammed Trump’s decision, saying in part: “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation. … the [Trump] administration did not consult with European allies before POTUS’ announcement. And on the U.K.’s being excluded — European officials express responses ranging from curiosity to horror.”