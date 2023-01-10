Canadian News Reporter 'Better' and 'Resting' After Suffering Medical Emergency on Live TV

Canadian TV news reporter Jessica Robb says there's "no cause for concern" following her on-screen medical drama on Sunday.

In a statement posted by CTV Edmonton on Twitter, Robb addressed the live TV incident that saw her stumble over her words and say "I'm not feeling well" to CTV anchor Nahreman Issa.

Robb then appeared to faint and move toward the camera until the live feed was cut.

"We will come back to you," Issa said as the news report ended. "Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay and we will give you guys an update a little bit later."

On Monday, Robb addressed the alarming event, which she described as "a very personal and vulnerable moment." She also went on to thank well-wishers and address unsubstantiated social media rumors about the cause of her medical incident.

"It has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause," Robb said in the online statement.

"To everyone who has reached out with supportive messages of well wishes and concern, thank you. It's been overwhelming, and while I can't get to all the messages, please know I've seen them and appreciate every single one.

"I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident," continued Robb. "While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern, and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened. I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine."

According to her CTV biog, Robb is a born and raised Edmontonian and graduated from MacEwan University with a Bachelor of Communications and major in journalism in June 2019. She is described as being "an avid runner, long-time soccer player, and rookie guitar player," who will "stop to pet every dog and never says no to an oat milk latte."

On Sunday, she was reporting on the third anniversary of a fatal Iran plane crash in 2020 that killed 176 people on board. In January 2020, multiple outlets reported U.S. officials as believing the flight was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile.

According to CNN, a tweet from Ukrainian foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko said that 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals died in the crash.