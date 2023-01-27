Camila Mendes on Dealing with an Eating Disorder During 'Riverdale' Season 1: 'I Was So Insecure'

The actress revealed her body image struggles during an episode of the Going Mental podcast, noting she'd been fighting such issues since childhood

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 27, 2023 12:03 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13393857s) Camila Mendes 'Do Revenge' film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes is getting real about dealing with an eating disorder, which she says hit a peak during the first season of The CW's Riverdale.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of the Going Mental podcast, the 28-year-old actress revealed to host Eileen Kelly that she'd gone back and forth dealing with body image issues since childhood. However, she said, it was during the filming of the series's debut season that her insecurities reached new heights.

"I would watch every episode and be like, 'Oh my God, my stomach there…' " she said. "I was, like, so insecure, and it really fueled my eating disorder."

"When you're in your early 20s, like, your body is fluctuating...my body hadn't settled into itself yet," she added. "I was looking at myself, taking myself apart. My stomach, you know, my arms, my chin, anything — I would obsess over."

Mendes noted that the preoccupation with picking her appearance apart even interfered with her work as a whole. "It kind of got in the way of my acting because when I was acting on camera … it really f---s with your process," she said.

She also revealed that she sought the help of a nutritionist to help her get over her fears of certain foods, such as bread.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara Before Costars and Friends

"I was really afraid of eating carbs, and what would happen is I would avoid it for a long period of time, and then I would binge and eat a bunch and then purge," she recalled. "So it was this, like, terrible cycle. She helped me overcome that by reintroducing bread into my life to be like, 'See, it's not going to kill you.' "

Mendes additionally brought up some triggers that set her back in her recovery. Hearing the phrase "you look so good" following weight loss was a particular hurdle.

"When I don't hear that, I think I look terrible," she confessed. "When no one's commenting on how thin I look."

Mendes has been previously open about her eating disordered behavior, telling SHAPE in 2018, "I realized that I have this platform, and young women and men who look up to me, and there is a tremendous power to do something positive with it."

Despite her experiences grappling with self-image, however, Mendes said Riverdale has worked to force her to confront her own experiences to bring her emotionally complex character of Veronica Lodge to life.

"It's hard because sometimes you reach into those deep dark places of your past or your present in order to play that emotion authentically," she said last year. "But then you find yourself, once they call 'cut,' still stuck in that mindset. It's like you opened a wound, and now you have to see it through."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "I've had moments where the scene is over, but I can't stop crying. And I have to walk out of the room for a few minutes to catch my breath and compose myself and then come back. Because that can be dangerous, to pull from personal experience."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jackie Goldschneider attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' 's Jackie Goldschneider Criticizes Weight Loss Trend of Misusing Ozempic: 'Eating Disorder in a Needle'
ENKYBOYS RANDY GONZALEZ
Randy Gonzalez, Dad of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dies of Colon Cancer at 35
Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios
Pamela Anderson Says She Gained 25 Lbs. While Writing Her Memoir: 'My Puffy Suit of Armor'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/bsmp2/3023646834913039215/?hl=en
Bristol Palin Reveals She Underwent 9th Breast Reconstruction Surgery to Fix 'Botched' Reduction
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler 'Didn't Know' She Was on Ozempic, Says Her Doctor 'Just Hands It Out to Anybody'
Reign Passey
4-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Strep A Leads to Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'She Was Deteriorating'
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Shares Her Struggles with Autoimmune and Chronic Illnesses
‘Bachelor’ star Megan Marx reveals rare, debilitating neurological diagnosis
'Bachelor' Star Megan Marx Diagnosed with Rare Neurological Disorder: 'Lots of Living to Do'
Madchen Amick
Mädchen Amick Reveals Son Sly's 'Scary' Bipolar 1 Diagnosis: 'It Was Traumatic'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Daryl Sabara attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Daryl Sabara Shares His Sobriety Journey: 'Being Alone Is Kind of a Trigger for Me'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnwtqvTB3VL/?hl=en chrishemsworth Verified Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit 1d
Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Sprint Workout on the Treadmill: 'Nothing Better'
Kyle Richards Says She's 'At the Weight I Want to Be'
Kyle Richards Shares How She Achieved Recent Weight Loss 1 Week After Denying Using Ozempic
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug
Natalie Mariduena
Natalie Mariduena on Her 30-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation: 'I Wanted to See What I Could Push My Body to Do'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Are Ozempic and Wegovy Safe? All About the Diabetes and Obesity Drugs
Meghan King Shares Before and After Photos of Boob, Nose Jobs: 'I’m allowed to change'
Meghan King Talks 'Living Authentically' After New Breast Implants and Rhinoplasty: 'I'm Allowed to Change'