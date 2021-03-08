Camila Mendes Says She ‘Started Having Panic Attacks’ While Filming Riverdale amid COVID Pandemic

Although Camila Mendes was grateful to be able to return to work, her mental health suffered because she felt isolated from family and friends while filming in Canada

Camila Mendes faced new difficulties while going back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Health April issue, the Riverdale star said that she began "having panic attacks" after returning to work in Canada last fall.

"When we first started shooting season 5, I started having panic attacks, which was strange for me," said Mendes, 26. "I think it was because I was in Vancouver and borders were closed — no one could visit us."

Although Mendes was grateful to be able to return to work, the isolation took a toll on her. "You start to miss your home and your life, and you don't have your friends or community with you," she said.

As for how she takes care of her mental health, Mendes said that she's learned to embrace self-care.

"Taking baths helped with the panic attacks," she said."I also learned in those moments to put down my phone and take a break from technology and get in the tub with some music on and a book. I never did that before the pandemic, and now I love that I've learned to do that for myself."

"When this all started, I was in a place in my life that was go, go, go. I never imagined I'd have time to just sit and be by myself," she added. "It has really made me reevaluate priorities."

Mendes, who has previously spoken about having struggled with bulimia, also opened up about her intuitive approach to nutrition — which hasn't always been easy for her.

"As soon as I started listening to my body and eating what my body needed — which sometimes is eating the things I used to think were bad, like sugar and bread — I noticed a big change," she explained.

"The crazy lesson was that your body tells you what it wants and needs; you just have to learn how to listen to it. It takes a while to learn that — it's hard. And what one woman needs isn't going to be the same as what another woman needs," she added. "We're all different."