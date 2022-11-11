Camila McConaughey Sustained a Neck Injury After Taking Spill Down the Stairs

Camila McConaughey has a neck injury from a fall down the stairs.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur shared the story on Instagram — along with a photo of herself wearing a white neck brace.

McConaughey captioned the photo, "Sh** Happens. I am ok but… Don't fall people…don't fall…"

She said that she had been going down the stairs and as she was stepping in midair, a wind blew her loose pant fabric, wrapping it around her shoe and making her fall down.

"Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!," McConaughey continued. "A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…"

McConaughey did not give any specific information on her neck injury or how long doctors expect her to take to recover.

Other stars commented on her post wishing her well including actress Isla Fisher, who said, "Still looking beautiful."

TV personality Greta Monahan commented, "I'm so sorry @camilamcconaughey feel better soon."

Camila met actor Matthew McConaughey in 2006, sparking a decade-long romance. Two years after they met, the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Levi Alves McConaughey. In 2010, they also welcomed a daughter, Vida Alves McConaughey.

After dating for about five years, the couple got engaged in 2011 and were married in an intimate sunset ceremony at their home in Austin, Texas. They welcomed a third child, Livingston Alves McConaughey, a few months later.

The duo have supported each other throughout their marriage, with Matthew honoring Camilla and his children in his 2014 Oscar speech after winning Best Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

"To my wife, Camila, and my kids Levi, Vida and Mr. Stone: the courage and significance you give me every day when I go out the door is unparalleled," Matthew said. "You are the four people in my life I want to make the most proud of me."

When Camilla launched her frozen organic baby food line, Yummy Spoonfuls, in 2016, she thanked her husband for his support during her venture.

"I couldn't have done it if I didn't have his support because I had to work very long hours seven days a week," Alves said of her husband. "If my family wasn't there to be able to hold the ball when I wasn't there and be able to really support me, then I couldn't have done it."