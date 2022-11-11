Camila McConaughey Sustained a Neck Injury After Taking Spill Down the Stairs

“A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…” the model and entrepreneur said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 11, 2022 02:33 PM
Camila McConaughey neck injury
Photo: Camila McConaughey/instagram

Camila McConaughey has a neck injury from a fall down the stairs.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur shared the story on Instagram — along with a photo of herself wearing a white neck brace.

McConaughey captioned the photo, "Sh** Happens. I am ok but… Don't fall people…don't fall…"

She said that she had been going down the stairs and as she was stepping in midair, a wind blew her loose pant fabric, wrapping it around her shoe and making her fall down.

"Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!," McConaughey continued. "A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…"

McConaughey did not give any specific information on her neck injury or how long doctors expect her to take to recover.

Other stars commented on her post wishing her well including actress Isla Fisher, who said, "Still looking beautiful."

TV personality Greta Monahan commented, "I'm so sorry @camilamcconaughey feel better soon."

Camila met actor Matthew McConaughey in 2006, sparking a decade-long romance. Two years after they met, the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Levi Alves McConaughey. In 2010, they also welcomed a daughter, Vida Alves McConaughey.

After dating for about five years, the couple got engaged in 2011 and were married in an intimate sunset ceremony at their home in Austin, Texas. They welcomed a third child, Livingston Alves McConaughey, a few months later.

The duo have supported each other throughout their marriage, with Matthew honoring Camilla and his children in his 2014 Oscar speech after winning Best Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

"To my wife, Camila, and my kids Levi, Vida and Mr. Stone: the courage and significance you give me every day when I go out the door is unparalleled," Matthew said. "You are the four people in my life I want to make the most proud of me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Camilla launched her frozen organic baby food line, Yummy Spoonfuls, in 2016, she thanked her husband for his support during her venture.

"I couldn't have done it if I didn't have his support because I had to work very long hours seven days a week," Alves said of her husband. "If my family wasn't there to be able to hold the ball when I wasn't there and be able to really support me, then I couldn't have done it."

Related Articles
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Painful Injuries, Recovery and Kind Acts That Changed His Life
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom Was Told He 'May Never Walk Again' After Near-Fatal Fall: 'Quite a Dark Time'
Sarah Levy Opens Up About Son James' 'Surprise' Early Birth: 'I Didn't Quite Know What to Do'
Sarah Levy Opens Up About Son James' 'Surprise' Early Birth: 'I Didn't Quite Know What to Do'
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - OCTOBER 29: Model Camila Alves visits Hallmark's "Home & Family"at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 29, 2018
Matthew McConaughey Stopped Wife Camila Alves from Fixing the Chip on Her Front Tooth: 'I Love It'
Camila Alves McConaughey
Camila McConaughey 'Was in Labor for 3 Days' with Son Levi Before 'Emergency C-Section'
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves McConaughey Step Out for Date Night at 'Sing 2' Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Camila Alves McConaughey's Yuca Fries Are a 'Hit' at Home: 'More Please!' Says Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Camila Alves Says She and Matthew McConaughey 'Are Not Good' with Remembering Their Wedding Date
Matthew McConaughey arrives to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'White Boy Rick' at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Matthew McConaughey Says His Father Taught Him About Consent: 'He Was Right'
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey Hits 'Sing 2' Red Carpet with Wife Camila Alves McConaughey and Their 3 Children
camila alves and matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Make 'NYT' Best Sellers List for Their Respective Books
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey on the Adorable Cameo His Daughter Makes in Sing 2: 'How About That?'
Matthew McConaughey Celebrates His Mother’s 90th Birthday: 'Livin on Joy'
Matthew McConaughey Celebrates His Mother's 90th Birthday: 'Livin on Joy' 
Camila Alves Just Try One Bite
Camila Alves McConaughey Wants to Inspire Healthy Eating with Funny Kids' Book 'Just Try One Bite'
Matthew McConaughey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Matthew McConaughey on Why He Didn't Run for Texas Governor: 'Not the Category for Me'
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey Shares Message to Kids About Past 2 Years in Interview with Carson Daly's Son