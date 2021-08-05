Camila Cabello Says It Was 'Really Liberating' to Talk About Her Cellulite and Stretch Marks
The singer had called out her body shamers in a TikTok last month after she was criticized for "existing like a normal person"
Camila Cabello is feeling free after she called out her body shamers in a TikTok last month.
The 24-year-old singer had shared a video where she celebrated her body — "curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat" and all — in July after she was criticized for going for a run in a top that showed her stomach "and I wasn't tucking it in," Cabello said in the TikTok.
Reflecting on that video now, in an interview where she discussed the power of social media, the three-time Grammy Award nominee said that she's happy she spoke out.
"I think that social media can be a good thing," Cabello told U.K. morning show host Ross King on Lorraine. "For me, like posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, 'I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that's normal' — having messages like that feels really liberating."
Other times, though, Cabello needs to take a break from social media, in part because of the expectations to make everything look happy and positive.
"Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, 'I can't be on social media today," she said. "I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break. A lot of the times I feel and I'm sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers, that the narrative can be kind of written for you."
But Cabello tries to make her social media a true representation of herself.
"The thing I'm thankful for social media is that it lets me kind of take control of my own narrative and actually share who I am, as opposed to people telling other people who they think I am," she said. "That definitely makes me feel better because the other thing is just really frustrating."
Cabello's unvarnished approach to social media and her body has made an impact — her TikTok about her body has more than 4.7 million likes and 37,200 comments, and her positivity has even rubbed off on her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
"[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's and it really changed my view of mine," Mendes, 22, told British GQ in November.