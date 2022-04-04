Camila Cabello Laments Paparazzi Culture: 'I Felt the Emptiness and Sadness'

"A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women," Camila Cabello wrote in a vulnerable social media post

Camila Cabello is expressing her genuine thoughts on the culture of paparazzi.

On Saturday, the former member of Fifth Harmony shared her frustrations about how constantly being photographed without her consent has negatively impacted her self-esteem.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cabello, 25, began her lengthy post by saying that she would always get "papped" every time she went to "this beach club in Miami."

"Somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared," she wrote. "I've worn bikinis that were to [sic] small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."

When the situation started to affect her personally, she said she would remind herself that it was the "culture's thoughts and not my own."

"A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women," she continued. "Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make form, when we take deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow the waves to tussle around us."

The "Havana" singer then admitted that she's "a single woman in her 20s" who is going through "a s—t ton of promo" and wants to "feel like I look 'good.' "

Therefore, prior to a recent outing to the beach over the weekend, Cabello shared she prepared herself by wearing a new bikini, putting on lip gloss, and "didn't eat anything too heavy" because she knew her trip to the ocean was going to be "basically a whole photoshoot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn't breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time," she wrote. "I couldn't let go and relax and do what we're meant to do when we go out into nature."

Though she knew she looked "good" in the pictures after putting in all the efforts to accomplish the goal, she revealed, "I've never had a worse time at the beach. I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture's thoughts that became my thoughts."

RELATED: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Announce Split Months After Celebrating Their 2 Year Anniversary

Cabello stressed in the post that she wanted to discuss the subject due to society's preference for focusing on appearance over the state of one's mental health.

"What is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can't enjoy your life?" she pondered. "Who am I trying to look attractive for and am I even attractive to myself if I can't let loose and relax and have fun and be playful on a beautiful day at the beach?"

After sharing that she is still "not at the point" in her journey to "not give a f—k," Cabello said she is aware that, "Intellectually, I know what I look like doesn't determine how healthy, happy, or sexy I am."