Camila Cabello Says Cellulite and Fat Are 'Beautiful' as She Takes a Stand Against Body Shamers

Camila Cabello is speaking out against unrealistic body standards and the negative power they can hold over young women.

The 22-year-old singer shared a powerful post on her Instagram Story over the weekend, taking a stand against body shamers and the idea that a woman’s body has to look “airbrushed” in order to be beautiful.

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people ‘body shaming me,’ ” she wrote.

Cabello shared that initially she felt “super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like.”

“My cellulite! oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!” she wrote, adding that once that wave passed, she had a change of heart. “But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f— rock, or all muscle for that matter.”

Reflecting on how the practice of editing photos has changed the way “young girls” view themselves, Cabello pointed out that many are “seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin and suddenly they think THAT’s the norm,” she wrote. “It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL.”

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body,” she added, before encouraging women to embrace their “beautiful and natural” bodies.

Continuing, she wrote, “Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the b— today!!!!! Not today satan. and I hope you don’t either.”

Cabello previously spoke out on social media after posting a photo that led some fans to question whether she was expecting her first child.

In October 2018, while the singer was still dating ex Matthew Hussey, she shared a photo of herself with her hand over her stomach.

“You’re still the only thing I did right,” Cabello captioned the image.

However, Cabello was quick to clear the air, writing, “Guys don’t be crazy. I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!”