Cameron Diaz Says Best Friend Drew Barrymore's Struggle with Alcohol Was 'Difficult to Watch'

“But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way,” Cameron Diaz said of Drew Barrymore

By
Published on March 7, 2023 08:17 PM
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Drew Barrymore's issues with alcohol were tough on her and her loved ones including Cameron Diaz.

Barrymore, 48, opened up about turning to alcohol after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman in an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Sunday.

Diaz, 50, also spoke with the outlet and shared that Barrymore's journey was "difficult to watch."

The two actresses' friendship began when a then 14-year-old Barrymore worked at a coffee shop that Diaz visited.

drew-barrymore
Drew Barrymore/Instagram

Diaz added to The Times that she had "faith" Barrymore would work through her issues.

"But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way," she said. "I have absolute faith in her.

"You can't even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself."

The Never Been Kissed actress told The Times the situation spiraled so much that her therapist and renowned celebrity psychoanalyst Barry Michels ended their relationship after working with each other for a decade.

"He just said, 'I can't do this anymore,'" Barrymore told the outlet. "It was really about my drinking. I said, 'I get it. I've never respected you more. You see I'm not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.' "

Barrymore said despite an intervention from her friends, a turning point came when she was offered her own daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show in 2019.

"I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me," she said. "I was like, 'I can't handle this unless I'm in a really clear place.' "

So, two years after her therapist quit, she reached back out to him and he decided to work with her again. She said she was finally capable of changing and realized that she needed to root for herself the same way she did for everyone else.

"You seem to be so inspired by everybody else, but you treat yourself like s---," Barrymore added. "When are you going to be enough for yourself?"

Barrymore told the outlet that she's experimented with different levels of sobriety over the years and does not describe herself as sober now.

The star reflected on the "dark place" she's been in the past and how now she's focused on being a mother to daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, which she calls "the role of my life."

"I realized that just with me and my girls, I am truly happy," she said. "I'd always thought I'd be on this hamster wheel for this whole life. But maybe there will be something different before the lights go out."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

