Cameran Eubanks has deleted a photo of herself getting a flu shot after coming under fire from those who are opposed to vaccinations.

On Thursday, the Southern Charm reality star, 34, posted a picture of her bandage after getting a flu shot vaccine with an Instagram caption encouraging people to get one. However, hours later, the mother of one deleted the post.

“I just deleted a post that I made today about my belief in getting the flu shot. Never did I think it would cause such a fuss. I’m sorry to all I offended who don’t believe in vaccinating themselves and their children,” Eubanks wrote in a statement.

“If you do not vaccinate I do not think you are stupid or wrong. We just disagree. I have always said I will not talk about religion or politics on social media and now I’m adding vaccines too,” the former Real World star concluded her statement.

RELATED: Flu Shot Facts and Myths: Everything You Need to Know About the Vaccine

Cameran Eubanks Lilly Pulitzer

Eubanks also shared that her daughter, Palmer, who turns 1 on Nov. 11, also got a flu shot.

“Palmer had hers today. I played baby shark and not even a whimper. Couldn’t believe it. God bless that annoying ass song!” the Bravo star wrote in a comment to a fan.

RELATED: ‘I Am Retiring the Boobs’: Southern Charm Star Cameran Eubanks’ Most Honest Motherhood Moments

Southern Charm costar Patricia Altschul poked fun at Eubanks’ critics in an Instagram video that was captioned, “@caconover is right! I just had my flu shot and I can only walk backwards #southerncharm #medicine.”

Altschul’s shout-out to costar Craig Conover is a reference to his remark from season 5 when he called the vaccine a “crazy government shot” that would cause him to walk backwards for the rest of his life. The conversation about Conover’s anti-vaccination stance came after Eubanks urged their friend group to get a flu shot before visiting her baby girl.

Eubanks has been outspoken about her parenting style on social media. In February, she defended her decision to stop breastfeeding Palmer after three months.

“I am DONE with breastfeeding. Gave it a good almost 3 months and I am retiring the boobs. Writing this in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone,” she said on Instagram.

“You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick…I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE. I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn’t bother me. I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that,” Eubanks stated.