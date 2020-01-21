British Singer Calum Scott Posts Body Transformation Throwback Photos: 'Going to Push Myself'

Image zoom Calum Scott Calum Scott/Instagram

Calum Scott is beginning 2020 with some serious fitness goals.

The Only Human singer 31, shared a trio of photos to Instagram on Monday that showed off his physique back in 2018. Wearing only black shorts in each image, Scott was visibly more toned by the last photo.

“Progress pictures whilst on tour 2018. 💪🏼,” he captioned the throwback images, going on to share his inspiration behind posting them.

“This year I am going to push myself harder than ever before,” he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Our 2020 Half Their Size Stars Got Makeovers! See Their Before-and-After Photos

Like many people struggling to change their health and fitness, Scott understands that balance is key — and putting in the work to get results.

“I always yo-yo with my weight because I love wine and carbs 😬 but I learned that that’s ok,” he continued. “It’s about making sure you train hard and eat well, then the treats are well deserved. Who is getting fit 2020?”

Scott certainly exudes the idea of balance on his Instagram account when it comes to diet and exercise. He has posted various photos showing him out hiking — but also hilarious food-related pictures, like a Jan. 3 image of himself about to take a bite out of a burger bigger than his head.

“Is it still acceptable to eat like this in January?! 🤷🏻‍♂🍔 #Gains,” he wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: “Half Their Size”: Inspiring Women Talk About the Hardest Obstacles They Faced During Weight Loss

Scott first rose to fame as a contestant on season 9 of Britain’s Got Talent, where he placed sixth out of 12.

Scott’s Certified Silver album Only Human is available now on amazon.com.