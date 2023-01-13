California Woman Contracts HPV-Related Nail Cancer Following Visit to Salon

Grace Garcia was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer after a cut on her finger — which she got during a manicure — didn't heal normally

By
Published on January 13, 2023 02:07 PM

A California woman is speaking out after she developed a rare form of nail cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), following a manicure at a salon.

In November 2021, Grace Garcia, 50, visited a new salon when her usual place was booked.

During her manicure, the nail technician nicked the cuticle of her right ring finger.

"She cut me, and the cut wasn't just a regular cuticle cut," Garcia told Today.com. "She cut me deep, and that was one of the first times that happened to me. I've been doing (my nails) for years and years and years. I was upset."

The mother of three told the outlet that she couldn't recall if the technician used new tools during the service, but that the wound didn't heal after three days.

Grace Garcia nail cancer
Grace Garcia

In the months following, Garcia made numerous visits to doctors — one of which resulted in a prescription for an antibiotic that didn't help — before her gynecologist referred the San Gabriel, Calif.-based woman to a dermatologist in April 2022.

Her search for answers finally ended after seeing Dr. Teo Soleymani, a dermatologist at UCLA Health, who ultimately made the skin cancer diagnosis.

"She had squamous cell carcinoma," Soleymani told Fox 11 Los Angeles. "Hers was caused by high-risk HPV."

Grace Garcia nail cancer
Grace Garcia

Despite months of frustration, Garcia's advocacy on her own behalf resulted in her receiving a stage 1 diagnosis, which allowed for early intervention. Soleymani performed Mohs surgery — the same type of surgery First Lady Jill Biden recently underwent — and found clear margins around her finger, so no further treatment was necessary.

Soleymani says her situation is not uncommon.

"Interestingly, almost every single skin cancer I've dealt with that involved fingers or nails … have been associated with high-risk HPV," Soleymani said. "That is alarming — and it's in younger patients."

But, he says, the HPV vaccine prevents developing this exact type of cancer.

Grace Garcia nail cancer
Courtesy UCLA Health

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

About 1.8 million cases of squamous cell carcinomas are diagnosed each year, and the incidence of the disease has increased over 200% in the past 30 years, according to skincancer.org.

Now Garcia is urging others to take charge of their own health.

"I fought all the way from day one because I knew something was wrong," she said.

Related Articles
Jill Biden
Jill Biden Is in 'Good Spirits' After Having Skin Cancer Lesions Removed from Above Her Eye and Chest
Jessica Sanders
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
Teddie Mellencamp taken at Teddi’s house in October, 2022
After Having 12 Melanomas Removed, Teddi Mellencamp Is Cancer-Free: 'I'm So Grateful We Caught It in Time'
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10075713e) Blythe Danner poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Tomorrow Man" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "The Tomorrow Man" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian Had a Tumor Removed from Her Face: 'So Grateful We Caught This Early'
Ann Heslin
Woman Diagnosed With Rare Form of Skin Cancer After Being Told She Had an STD: 'I Knew I Had Cancer'
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Kornbread attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Kornbread Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'Absolutely Curable'
Jill Hartle. Ms Carolina who had to carry unviable fetus because of South Carolina's abortion laws. Credit: Emma Lili Photography
Former Ms. South Carolina Forced to Carry Unviable Fetus for 7 Weeks: It 'Was Like a Dagger to the Heart'
teddi mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Says She's Having Surgery to Remove Melanoma
Sarah Lee was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma
BBC Journalist, 29, Tells of 'Terrifying Surprise' After Mole Misdiagnosis Turns Out to Be Skin Cancer
Ellyn Winters Is ‘Empowered’ Without Breast Reconstruction After Her Mastectomy: ‘I’m Not Hiding’
Ellyn Winters Feels 'Powerful' Without Breast Implants After Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Not Hiding'
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis