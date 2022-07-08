California to Produce Its Own 'Low-Cost' Insulin to Combat Rising Prices, Gov. Newsom Says
In response to supply-chain concerns and the rising cost of medicine, the state of California will begin to manufacture insulin, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday afternoon.
The 54-year-old Democratic politician shared the update in a Twitter address, breaking down how the project was possible.
"Nothing, nothing epitomizes market failures more than the cost of insulin," Newsom began, noting that many Americans pay out-of-pocket costs upwards of $500 a month for the lifesaving drug.
The $100-million initiative is taking shape thanks to the state's recently approved budget, Newsom said, with $50 million going towards the development of low-cost insulin products and another $50 million allocated for a California-based insulin manufacturing facility. The plant will provide "new, high-paying jobs and a stronger supply chain for the drug," he added.
RELATED: Billionaire Mark Cuban Reacts to Praise for Cheap Online Pharmacy: 'We Are Just Getting Started'
Stressing his message, Newsom captioned the clip, "It's simple. People should not go into debt to get the life-saving medication."
Newsom's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
California's move comes amid motion to check the rising cost of insulin at the federal level. The Hill reports that the Senate is soon expected to vote on a bipartisan insulin bill, the proposed legislation hoping to curb out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month.
In the quest to make medication more affordable, a report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine last month claimed that Medicare could save $3.6 billion per year if it purchased drugs through Mark Cuban's online pharmacy
RELATED: Gavin Newsom Uses Texas Abortion Ban to Validate Private Lawsuits Against Gun Manufacturers in California
In January, the 63-year-old billionaire launched Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, an online pharmacy claiming to offer lower prescription drug prices.
"If Medicare purchased generic drugs in the maximum quantity supplied by [MCCPDC], it could have saved $3.6 billion on 77 of 89 generic drugs," researchers said, according to the Dallas Morning News.
In a press release, the pharmacy said it could provide savings to customers because it is registered as a pharmaceutical wholesaler, allowing it to bypass "outrageous markups."