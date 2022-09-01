Vasectomies Will Be Cheaper for Men in California Once Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New Bill

State senators passed the Contraceptive Equity Act of 2022, which would make vasectomies cheaper — and it will now go to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

Published on September 1, 2022 02:03 PM
Closeup shot of a doctor having a consultation with a patient in his office
Photo: Getty

California lawmakers are one step away from making vasectomies cheaper for men.

On Wednesday, state senators passed the Contraceptive Equity Act of 2022, which would go into effect in 2024 and allow men on private insurance plans to receive vasectomies at no cost other than monthly premiums.

If signed by Gov. Gavin Newson, California would be the eighth state to implement the policy, joining Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Vermont.

"This legislation will build on existing measures to help ensure our contraceptive benefits and policies extend to millions more across the state since current law leaves too many individuals and communities without equitable access," Sen. Connie Leyva, the bill's author, said in a release. "Californians must be able to decide for themselves if and when they have children."

"Now SB 523 stands one signature away from becoming law and reducing the ongoing health disparities in reproductive health outcomes for people of color, low-income Californians and young adults," she added.

State Sen. Connie Leya, D-Chino, center, talks with fellow Democratic state Senators, Maria Elena Durazo, of Los Angeles, left and Richard Roth, of Riverside, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., . On Wednesday, California lawmakers, approved Leyva's bill to make vasectomies cheaper for men
Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Shutterstock

The bill would also make it easier for women to get contraceptives by requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of over-the-counter contraceptives, including male condoms.

"Reproductive freedom is on the line and it's not a guarantee anywhere. Anything you thought was a given is not, and should be codified into law," said Liz McCaman Taylor, senior attorney with the National Health Law Program, a group that supports abortion rights. "[This bill] is so important for making California a safe space and a place where reproductive freedom for all people and all genders is valued and baked into the system."

Wednesday's decision comes months after the state also made abortions cheaper for women.

Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion, California passed a law to make the procedure cheaper by banning private insurance companies from charging for co-pays, deductibles and other costs.

Illinois, Oregon, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts have also banned out-of-pocket costs for abortions.

