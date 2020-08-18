California Resident Diagnosed with the Plague in First State Case Since 2015

The patient, whose identity has not been revealed, is currently under the care of medical professionals and is recovering at their home

A California resident has been diagnosed with the plague, making it the first human case in the state since 2015.

On Monday, El Dorado County health officials were notified by the California Department of Public Health that a resident in South Lake Tahoe had tested positive for the disease, according to a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Per the statement, it is believed that the person confirmed to have the plague is an avid walker who may have been bitten by an infected flea while walking their dog along the Truckee River Corridor. Health officials continue to investigate the situation.

The patient, whose identity has not been revealed, is currently under the care of medical professionals and is recovering at their home.

Image zoom Plague bacteria Getty

According to the release, plague bacteria are most often transmitted by fleas that have acquired it from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents. Dogs and cats can also carry plague-infected fleas.

Symptoms of the plague often appear within two weeks of exposure and can include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes. If the deadly and infectious disease is detected early enough, it can effectively be treated with antibiotics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County," El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said. "It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present. Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious."

The last reported human cases of the plague in The Golden State were in 2015 when two people were exposed to infected rodents or their fleas in Yosemite National Park. Both were treated and have since recovered. Before 2015, there hadn't been a reported case in the state since 2006.

Since the recent plague case was announced, several areas of South Lake Tahoe have now posted signs advising the public of its presence, as well as ways to prevent potential exposure, including using insect repellent, wearing long pants, not feeding wild animals, not touching sick or dead animals and protecting your pets with flea control products.

In recent decades, an average of seven cases of human plague has been reported each year in the United States, with a range of one to 17 cases per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Image zoom Plague Warning David Zalubowsk/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, a New Mexico man died of septicemic plague just two weeks after the state reported its first human plague case of the year.