California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Family Are Quarantining After COVID Exposure

Three of Newsom’s children were in contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for COVID-19, and the entire family is now quarantining

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family are now quarantining after a member of their security team tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office said that three of Newsom’s kids had been in contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the virus. The California Highway Patrol provides security to Newsom and his family, including his wife, Jennifer, and their four kids, who range in age from 4 to 11.

Newsom learned Friday night that they had potentially been exposed, and all six were tested for the virus on Sunday morning. Those results came back negative, and the family will be tested regularly.

“Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19,” Newsom tweeted Sunday night. Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery.”

“Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today,” he continued. “However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days.”

Newsom also thanked their security staff for taking care of them.

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” he said.

One of the couple’s children was already quarantining after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 from a classmate at their private school in Sacramento. The governor’s office said Friday that Newsom’s child was quarantining at home after testing negative twice, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom had been the subject of controversy earlier last week after photos surfaced of the governor at private dinner at the French Laundry, a $450-a-person French restaurant in Napa Valley. Newsom and his wife were photographed dining with a group of California Medical Association officials and lobbyists, none of whom were wearing masks.

Newsom said that he made a "bad mistake" by attending the dinner, and claimed that the group of diners was larger than he anticipated.

“I want to apologize to you because I need to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice, and I’ve done my best to do that,” Newsom said. “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.”