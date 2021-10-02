California Becomes First State to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations for Schoolchildren

"We encourage other states to follow our lead," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday when he announced California's vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

California is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required for children to attend school in person.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new requirement on Friday at a school in San Francisco, making California the first state in the nation to implement such a mandate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella – there's no reason why we wouldn't do the same for COVID-19. Today's measure, just like our first-in-the-nation school masking and staff vaccination requirements, is about protecting our children and school staff, and keeping them in the classroom," Newsom said in a statement.

He continued: "Vaccines work. It's why California leads the country in preventing school closures and has the lowest case rates. We encourage other states to follow our lead to keep our kids safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The new mandate will go into effect following full FDA approval for each grade span (7-12, K-6). Students who are within a given grade span but under the age of full approval will be required to get vaccinated after they reach the age of full approval, and they will be given a reasonable period of time to receive both doses.

Newsom has directed the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of schools' required vaccines. Before implementing the requirement, the CDPH will also consider the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

RELATED VIDEO: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

California has maintained some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country, previously becoming the first state to mandate masking and staff vaccinations in schools. The state has only had 14 school closures, accounting for roughly 0.7 percent of the nation's 2,000 school closures.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the only one to receive full FDA approval so far. It is available for people 16 years old and above. Moderna has also submitted their vaccine for full approval, after it was found to be safe and highly effective in children ages 12 to 17.