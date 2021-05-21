This Dental Hygienist-Approved Teeth Whitening Kit Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been
It’s easy to think of vitamins, protein powders, and probiotics as stepping stones to good health — but products like toothbrushes and mouthwash are equally important. That’s because good oral health is an essential part of your overall well being, even if it’s often overlooked. Right now, we’re bringing it into the spotlight as part of PEOPLE’s Shopping Event with an exclusive deal on the Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Kit.
Already a favorite of more than 4,800 shoppers, the at-home whitening kit gives you the pearly whites of your dreams without a visit to the dentist office. The 10-minute treatment uses a combination of whitening gel and LED lights to remove years of stains from coffee, red wine, soda, and even smoking. Even more impressive, just one week of treatments can make teeth up to eight shades lighter.
Although one reviewer described the kit as “magic,” it’s really just science. The set’s whitening gel swaps hydrogen peroxide for carbamide peroxide, a whitening agent composed of urea and hydrogen peroxide. A 2016 study published in Clinical Oral Investigations found that the combination ingredient was slightly more effective at whitening teeth than hydrogen peroxide alone, and it’s likely why some reviewers reported the whitest teeth of their lives post-treatment.
Another benefit of the gel is that it’s vegan and crafted without any parabens, sulfates, gluten, or phthalates. It also contains just 35 percent carbamide peroxide, so it’s enamel-safe with low risk of sensitivity. While the brand also makes a peroxide-free option for hypersensitive teeth, most reviewers reported no sensitivity after regular treatments.
But the whitening gel isn’t the only standout element of the kit: Its mouthpiece is just as unique. Rather than only whitening your front teeth, the patented tray covers every tooth, including molars, on both the top and bottom. It can also be custom-fit to your mouth using boiling water, which ensures the gel covers every last crevice for a more even whitening effect. Plus, it’s ventilated for easy breathing during your treatment.
All things considered, it’s no surprise the brand was co-founded by a registered dental hygienist — and even has a couple of dental hygienists among its fans. It’s efficient, well-made, and produces results that even your dentist will notice. Of course, you don’t have to be an expert to see the difference in countless before-and-after photos posted by reviewers.
“My teeth are the whitest they have ever been, and I thought they were ok before,” wrote one shopper. “I like that it produces really fast results with zero sensitivity. I’ve tried whitening strips in the past, but I could only suffer through for so long before my mouth was in a ton of pain. I will be reordering!”
Another fan raved: “I’ve worked in the dental field for years. As someone that’s had access to ridiculously expensive (and sometimes painful) whitening methods, I can undoubtedly say this product is better than ANY whitening system I’ve used! The fact that it is so affordable is really icing on the cake!”
While it’s always important to focus on your oral hygiene, there’s never been a better time to add this teeth whitening kit to your routine. An exclusive discount for the PEOPLE Shopping Event drops the system to its lowest price in three years. Simply use the code 25PEOPLECALI to snag a 25 percent off discount — and get ready to start smiling like the stars.
