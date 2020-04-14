This Wellness Brand Just Launched a Plastic-Free Hand Sanitizer (and It Supports a Good Cause)

Image zoom

By Humankind is the latest personal care brand to support those on the coronavirus frontlines. The sustainable company just launched an alcohol-based and plastic-free hand sanitizer for the first time ever. With every purchase, $1 will go towards the Robin Hood Foundation’s relief fund helping New Yorkers affected by the outbreak.

The hand sanitizer comes in an 8-ounce reusable aluminum bottle. It’s made with 65 percent alcohol (which is above the CDC’s recommendation for effectiveness) and hyaluronic acid to keep skin moisturized. You can snag it in two variations, grapefruit-scented or fragrance-free, for $20.

Buy It! By Humankind Hand Sanitizer, $20; byhumankind.com

By Humankind is following in the footsteps of a handful of other beauty and wellness brands like ORLY, Pipette Baby, and Vegamour by shifting to produce hand sanitizer as the need and demand for it has increased over the last few months.

The brand is better known for its refillable personal care products. So if you’re out of other essentials, By Humankind offers all-natural hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bars, plus biodegradable swabs, mouthwash, and deodorant.

Buy It! By Humankind Soap, $15; byhumankind.com

Buy It! By Humankind Body Wash, $15; byhumankind.com

If you’re running low on hand sanitizer, avoiding single-use plastic, and hoping to support a good cause, make sure to grab a By Humankind hand sanitizer before they sell out.