Busy Philipps Works Out 7 Days a Week but Stopped Weighing Herself: 'It Was Giving Me Anxiety'

As anyone who follows her on Instagram knows, Busy Philipps is an avid exerciser, hitting her favorite workout class LEKfit as much as possible — ideally seven days a week. But the actress isn’t doing it to lose weight.

Philipps, who is fully open about her battles with anxiety, said her devotion to the class is largely for her mental health.

“For me, getting the endorphins and the sweat every morning is part of what I think helps me keep [my anxiety] in check,” she told Health for their July/August issue, on newsstands June 15, on which she wore her beloved “Anxiety” necklace from the Jen Gotch x Iconery collection.

Anxiety is something that Philipps has dealt with since she was a child, and she’s always looking for different ways to work through it.

“I grew up in a family where mental health issues are … we’ve got ’em! I’ve had that since I was a kid — racing thoughts, unable to get control of my thoughts, spinning out into paralysis of not being able to do anything and crying hysterically about it, or just feeling totally helpless,” she said. “I’ve also done acupuncture for it; the infrared sauna helps, and the CBD and THC gummies, which I’m a very strong proponent of now.”

Another way Philipps keeps her anxiety in check is by stepping away from the scale.

“I stopped weighing myself almost two years ago, because I noticed that it was giving me anxiety and really affecting my mood,” she said. “If you are somebody who wants to make a life change and that scale gets you the motivation of, like, ‘Yes, I got down two lbs. this week!’ I for sure get that. But for me, just being stable in my body has helped me a lot.”

The mom of two added that she doesn’t always want to go to the gym — and sometimes skips it — but she knows that she’ll feel better if she does.

“I work out seven days most weeks, but I’m also not hard on myself. If I wake up and I’m exhausted and I can’t f—— do it, then I’ll give myself a break. I also think there’s a point where I know to push through, ’cause I’ll feel better after I do it,” Philipps said. “The best thing you can do if you’re hungover is work out, and then you feel 100 percent better — even if you’re still drunk when you get on the SoulCycle bike.”