Busy Philipps Shares Post-Surgery Snap After Going Under the Knife to Treat Sinus Condition

Busy Philipps did not have the best start to the week but is on the road to sinus recovery.

The actress, 38, shared a photo of herself sitting in a wheelchair as she left the hospital on Monday. With her nose bandaged and dark sunglasses keeping bright light out of her eyes, the star was obviously not feeling her best but managed a big thumbs up in the snap, which she posted on Instagram.

“My post sinus surgery look was 🔥. Also. I apparently was giving a lot of thumbs up. Thank you for your good thoughts and kind words! I’m in bed in Mr nightgown resting with my sinuses successfully cleaned out.❤👃🏼❤,” she wrote in the caption.

Philipps shared that she was undergoing surgery on Sunday on her Instagram Story.

“I have to wake up early in go for my sinus surgery. I’m nervous. But is anyone not nervous when they have to go in for surgery?” she said.

While she was facing some anxiety, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress said she had heard good things about the surgery from others who had undergone it.

“I have heard from so many people. Everybody says that it can make such a huge difference. I guess I’ll let you know how it goes tomorrow,” Philipps said.