Busy Philipps Shuts Down a Body Shaming Instagram Troll: 'You're Clearly an A------'

Sit down, body shamers, because Busy Philipps has a grammar lesson to teach you.

The actress, 39, shut down a troll who tried to criticize her body on Instagram — and expertly corrected his grammar.

Philipps posted a post-workout selfie from her favorite LEKfit class on Instagram, only to have a commenter reply, “Ughhhh, you’re rolls are showing.”

But, as Comments By Celebs noticed, the mom of two quickly took him down a notch with her reply.

“I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU’RE. YOUR is POSSESSIVE, as in “YOUR rolls are showing.” (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me.) YOU’RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in YOU’RE CLEARLY AN A—— BODYSHAMING LOSER,” Philipps wrote.

Ironically, Philipps’ original post was all about what makes her feel good, as part of a charity campaign with Rockets of Awesome, a clothing brand that is donating kids wear to children in need through the non-profit Baby2Baby.

“Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge and my workout every morning makes me feel awesome (even on the days when I’d rather stay in bed, like today),” she wrote.

Philipps immediately had the support of her dedicated Instagram followers, who called out the body shamer and praised Philipps’ response.

Philipps had a similar experience with body shaming in November, when a woman came up to her in a Rite Aid to comment on her looks. Philipps recounted the incident on her Instagram story.

“She was so sweet and had such a calming manner and in a loveliest way, she said, ‘You’ve lost some of your plumpness from Cougar Town. You look nice still, but you’ve lost some of your plumpness,’ ” she recalled.

Philipps added that this kind of encounter is fairly normal for female celebrities.

“You know how when you’re a woman, sometimes people feel like they should be able to comment about your body all the time or make laws about your body? Well when you’re an actress, or any female in the public eye, everyone feels that they can comment on your body all the f—— time. Always,” she said. “The amount of people in my long 20-year career in this industry who’ve come up to me in grocery stores and Bed Bath and Beyonds to talk with people about my weight … I think it’s a good thing to err on the side of ‘Let’s not talk to people about their bodies unless they bring it up first and they want to talk about their bodies.’ ”