Busy Philipps Shows Support for LGBTQ Community as Some States Target Transgender Youth

"Be supportive. Amplify. Be loud. Because it might be your kid someday," wrote the actress, whose daughter Birdie, 13, is gay

Busy Philipps is showing her support for the LGBTQ community amid a wave of discriminatory legislation in states across the country — and she is asking others to do the same.

Over 25 different pieces of legislation have been proposed this year by Republican-led state governments that restrict transgender children from getting health care.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Girls5eva star, 42, made her plea in an Instagram post on Thursday featuring a photo of the actress and her daughter Birdie Leigh, 13, who is gay and prefers they/them pronouns.

"Quick. What do you call a parent who's supportive of who their kid is?" she asked in the caption of her post. The answer, she said, is "A parent. That's all. 💗."

In addition to asking her followers to "show up" for the LGBTQ community, Philipps also requested they support LGBTQ and Trans rights activists such as Chris Mosier (the first trans athlete to compete for Team USA), Kai Shappley, ALOK, Adri Pére and Jeffrey Marsh.

Busy Philipps Instagram Credit: Busy Philipps Instagram

The Dawson's Creek alum also requested support for Gender Infinity, which provides services to transgender, nonbinary, genderqueer, and gender non-conforming people and their families.

"Be supportive. Amplify. Be loud. Because it might be your kid someday," Philipps continued in her caption. "But even if it's not, what would it say about you if you only care about kids like your own? 🤷‍♀️🌟💗."

Busy Philipps Instagram Credit: Busy Philipps Instagram

In December 2020, Philipps revealed on an episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast that Birdie is gay. (Philipps shares Birdie and her second daughter Cricket Pearl, 8, with husband and screenwriter Marc Silverstein.) Philipps said Birdie first opened up about being gay and pronoun preferences when they were 10 years old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Birdie Leigh Silverstein Credit: Shutterstock

In February, Texas governor Greg Abbott sent a letter directing the state's Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances" of gender reassignment surgery in minors, something he has called "abusive."

According to a lawsuit filed that same month, the state has officially begun such investigations into families that allegedly fall under that criteria.

On Monday, Lizzo called out Texas leaders at the annual South by Southwest festival.

The 33-year-old singer said that while she is "proud to rep Houston," she is currently "not proud to rep Texan politics right now" due to the "very regressive laws being passed" in the state, according to NBC News.

Lizzo attends the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 Lizzo | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

"They're taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves," said the Texas native. "It's a violation of human rights. Trans rights are human rights."