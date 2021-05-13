Busy Philipps Had a Scare After a Mammogram When a Cyst 'Looked a Little Weird'

The Girls5eva star said she stayed calm: “My feeling is, there's no reason to get upset until they tell you to because it's a waste of energy”

Busy Philipps, like many women, put off getting a mammogram during the last year.

"I turned 40, and I knew that that's when I needed to get a mammogram. But I was busy and traveling a lot. Then, COVID happened," the Girls5eva star, 41, told Health magazine for their June cover.

When she did make it in, Philipps' doctor noticed that something was off.

"After the boob-squish thing, the tech said they wanted to take a few more pictures," the actress recalled. "Then the radiologist came in and said they wanted to do an ultrasound. That's when I thought, 'Oh no—is this going to be one of those things? I don't want this to be a thing.' "

Philipps' radiologist determined that it was a cyst, and decided to do a biopsy because "it looked a little weird."

The mom of two, though, stayed calm, which she credits to a lifetime of therapy.

"My feeling is, there's no reason to get upset until they tell you to because it's a waste of energy — you can't change the results," she said. "When those scary thoughts creep in, I say, 'I see you, thoughts. I am going to put you away in this little cabinet.' "

And the scare turned out to be nothing — the biopsy came back clear. But Philipps made a point to share her experience with her friends.

"What I was glad for was that I told some friends about my experience and they ended up going to [get] the mammograms they had put off," she said.

That openness is familiar to any of Philipps' millions of Instagram followers, who get frequent updates from the star about everything that's going on in her life. It's an approach she also takes with her two kids, Birdie Leigh, 12, and Cricket Pearl, 7.

"I think the secret with kids is leading by example," she said. "I make a concerted effort to be aware of how I talk about diet and exercise around them — like, what my intention and goals are with those things. I'm also lucky that I have a partner in Marc, who does cycling and works out for his own mental health. We talk about therapy in our house and never shy away from hard conversations."

