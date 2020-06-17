The Internet’s Most Reviewed Electric Toothbrush Is the Secret to Chrissy Teigen’s Bright Smile

There are regular toothbrushes, and then there’s the Burst toothbrush, the sonic toothbrush considered by many to be the shining star of the oral care industry. In fact, over 20,000 dental professionals and a handful of celebrities have given the sonic electric toothbrush their stamp of approval. Kris Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tyler Cameron are among the stars who have raved about it, and Chrissy Teigen and Khloé Kardashian love the brush so much, they became ambassadors for it.

So, what makes the Burst Sonic Toothbrush so special? Thanks to the brand’s sonic technology, it has one of the most powerful motors in the industry. The brush gives off 33,000 vibrations per minute, allowing it to better clean hard-to-reach areas and deeply polish your teeth without irritating your gums. Its removable brush head features super soft, tapered bristles made from charcoal-infused PBT nylon, designed to whiten as they remove surface stains. You can choose between three modes while using it — whitening, sensitive, and massage — and the toothbrush has been clinically proven to remove up to 10 times more plaque than manual options.

The Burst toothbrush has several smart functions that’ll help improve your brushing habits and technique even more. Not only will the device gently vibrate every 30 seconds to remind you it’s time to move to another part of your mouth, it'll also automatically shut off once you’ve brushed for the dentist-recommended two minutes. As for battery life, the brush can last for approximately one month after it’s been fully charged (and that’s with brushing twice a day).

With all of these features wrapped into one affordable electric toothbrush, it’s no wonder this has become the most reviewed toothbrush on the internet. Over 25,000 customers have given it a five-star review, calling it “life-changing” and “the best electric toothbrush ever.” Even Chrissy Teigen said Burst’s brush was just the thing her personal care routine needed.

“When I first used Burst’s Sonic Toothbrush, I immediately fell in love with all the vibrations I never knew I needed… 33,000 vibrations per minute to be exact,” Teigen said during her campaign last year. “Since I’ve started using Burst, my teeth feel cleaner and definitely look whiter. Burst was the missing part of my beauty routine.”

If you want to see what all the hype is about, you’re in luck: PEOPLE readers can score 10 percent off a Burst Sonic Toothbrush right now. All you have to do is choose your desired brush color and enter the promo code PEOPLE at checkout. (Note: The code is not valid on bundle deals.)

You can snag the brush in three different colors: black and white, which each cost $63 with the code, and a special-edition rose gold, which comes down to $90 with the exclusive. Along with the toothbrush base and brush head, you’ll receive a charging base and a wall adapter, and you’ll also automatically become part of the oral care company’s subscription program. Burst will send you a new brush head every three months for $6, right when it’s time to replace your old one.

With our special discount, now’s the perfect time to toss your regular toothbrush and treat your teeth to the level of oral care they truly deserve.

