After Eating 365 Burgers in One Year, This Man Lost 35 Lbs. Thanks to His Celebrity-Trainer Wife

When Lawrence Longo woke up on January 1, 2018, he had a challenge in mind: He would spend the next 364 days in Los Angeles eating a burger a day. But his wife, celebrity trainer Astrid Swan, wasn’t totally on board.

“I was like, you know, most people wake up on January 1 and say, ‘I’m going to lose 5 lbs.,’ and I’m looking at my husband wondering if he was serious. And he was serious!” she tells PEOPLE, laughing.

So Longo, 39, a food entrepreneur and CEO of Off the Menu, set a goal of becoming the “burger king of L.A.” But eating a burger a day — from microwavable 7-11 patties to $30 splurges at fancy restaurants — had an unsurprisingly negative effect on his waistline. Longo started out at around 205 lbs. and hit 235 lbs. by the year’s end.

At the same time, Swan, 37, was pregnant with their daughter Larrin, now 7 months. The fit mom-to-be was dealing with her own pregnancy cravings while adjusting to Longo’s new habits.

“You love your husband and you want to support him, but he would come home and I would cringe because he would smell like meat, and our dog would want to go and snuggle with him more,” she says.

While Swan said that the weight “bothered him, but he wouldn’t admit it,” Longo says that he took it all in stride.

“The bigger I got, the bigger my personality got. Your comedy level has to go up,” he says jokingly.

But by January, 2019, he was ready for a change. Under Swan’s watch he started a 56-day weight-loss challenge. The couple agreed to train together four times a week, with Longo supplementing the workouts with two CrossFit classes and regular hockey games.

“I’m a bulldog, so I would go really hard and then die out. But I got really into it,” he says.

Swan also revamped his diet, swapping the hamburgers for smaller portions of lean proteins and plenty of vegetables.

In 56 days, Longo dropped 35 lbs., and his body fat went from 29.5 percent to 18.2.

“I feel amazing right now,” he says. “I’m so much lighter, I have endurance while I’m playing hockey. I’m not breathing as heavy when I go up stairs and I’m not sweating when I walk across the house. I feel much better. I’m going to absolutely keep it up. I think I’m at a nice weight, but we’re going to start introducing fun meals.”

And Longo says he would “absolutely” do another food challenge — though Swan isn’t as enthusiastic.

“Of course I would,” he says. “Would it be as crazy of a challenge as that one was? Probably not. At the end of the day I’m getting older and that kind of meat isn’t good, but if I said to Astrid I wanted to try every salad in the city, she’d probably be into it, right?”