Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Suffered a Cardiac Arrest — Here's How That's Different From a Heart Attack

Some health experts believe Damar Hamlin's injury may have been "commotio cordis," a severe disruption of heart rhythm after a blow to the chest wall

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 02:09 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team confirmed via social media.

Hamlin, 24, suffered his injury early in the first quarter when he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, taking a blow to the chest and quickly popping back up, before suddenly collapsing.

Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin for 10 minutes and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him to the UC Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.

Here's what to know about cardiac arrest, which is often mistaken for a heart attack.

Cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, resulting from a problem with the heart's electrical system, according to the Mayo Clinic. This disrupts the heart's pumping action and stops blood flow through the body.

It is often fatal if proper steps aren't taken immediately. CPR can improve the chances of survival until emergency medical assistance arrives. More than 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States each year, according to the American Heart Association.

A person suffering a cardiac arrest can experience immediate and drastic symptoms like a sudden collapse, no pulse, no breathing, and a loss of consciousness. Warning signs can include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and a heart palpitations.

A heart attack is not the same thing as cardiac arrest, although the terms are often incorrectly used interchangeably.

A heart attack is caused by a blockage that stops blood flow to the heart, the AHA says. It's a "circulation" issue that refers to death of heart muscle tissue due to the loss of blood supply. Heart attacks are serious and can sometimes be fatal. They can also increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest.

​​Many heart attacks don't immediately lead to sudden cardiac arrest, the AHA says, but when a cardiac arrest does occur, a heart attack is a common cause.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills tackles Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hamlin was taken off the field by medical personnel following the play. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty

Health experts note that an alarming injury like Hamlin's could've caused a condition known as "commotio cordis," which is a fatal disruption of heart rhythm after a blow to the chest wall.

Commotio cordis is rare but most common among male athletes participating in sports with projectiles. The condition is the leading cause of deaths in youth baseball in the United States, according to the AHA.

"This very well could have been a commotio cordis event which is a sudden cardiac arrest from a dangerous heart arrhythmia that is induced by the chest blow," Dr. Christopher Madias, the director of the New England Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center, told CBS News of Hamlin's injury Monday. "It has to really be a perfect storm of a chest blow at the exact right place with the exact amount of force at the exact right time."

Chest protectors are potential means to prevent commotio cordis. However, the AHA reports that with commotio events in competitive sports, about one third of athletes were wearing chest wall protection equipment at the time of their cardiac arrest.

Madias told the outlet that there are about 20 to 30 commotio cordis cases reported each year.

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin's Family Asks Fans to Keep Him 'In Your Prayers' as He Remains in Critical Condition
Grant wahl
Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm — Here's What to Know About the 'Silent Killer'
Holly Jordan NICU
A Tragedy in the Kennedy Family Saved My Preemie — and I Got the Chance to Thank Them
Dr. Holly Andersen is a cardiologist who is encouraging people to learn Hands-only CPR
You Can Save a Life with Hands-Only CPR: 'You Don't Have to Do Mouth-to-Mouth Anymore'
Gilbert Gottfried
What to Know About Ventricular Tachycardia and Myotonic Dystrophy, Gilbert Gottfried's 'Long Illness'
Bear rescued in Vietnam
Paddington the Rescue Bear Dies at Vietnam Sanctuary Weeks After Leaving Neglectful Bile Farm
Lightning strike
How to Avoid Getting Struck by Lightning — and What to Do If Someone Gets Hit by a Bolt
New Mom Suffered Heart Attack Near Baby in NICU. It Shook Her Fiancé: 'Do You Want to Get Married Tomorrow?' I'd like images 10, 12, 14, 2, 3, 4, 5 (see the file names) from here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/0kaoru942e/files  Permission form is attached.  Photos Credit needs to be this: Deneen Bryan of Capturing Hope Photography
Mom, 29, Suffered Cardiac Event Near Her Newborn in NICU. It Shook Her Fiancé: 'Want to Get Married Tomorrow?'
Jean-Marc Vallee
Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Release Cause of Death for the Late 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Caitlin Jensen
Georgia College Graduate Paralyzed After Visit to the Chiropractor, Family Says
Jen Petraitis
Ohio Mom, 37, Survives Rare Heart Attack Days After Welcoming Twins: 'It Feels Very Surreal'
aaron-carter
Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs
Sylvia Leroy
Nurse Who Gave Birth After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Fights for Life After Cardiac Arrest