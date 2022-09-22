Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Asked to Lose Weight Before Filming 'Jurassic World Dominion'

Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about the pressures to lose weight while filming the Jurassic World saga.

In a recent interview with Metro, the 41-year-old actress revealed that in previous films she has been asked to lose weight for her role as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic universe. But when the conversation about her body "came up again" while filming this year's Jurassic World Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow stepped in to shut down the demands.

"How do I say this . . . [I've] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema," Howard admitted to the outlet. "And on the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me . . . because the conversation came up again, 'We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.' "

"[Colin] was like, 'There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet, and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,' " she continued. "I got to do so many stunts that wouldn't have been possible if I had been dieting."

Howard added, "I'm really thrilled [by] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what's possible."

Howard was joined in the interview by costar DeWanda Wise, 38, who noted that there were also conversations on set about her character, Kayla Watts.

"It's always something," Wise said. "There was a lot of resistance to Kayla having muscle, to what it means to be a woman, look like a woman. It's just every side, it's relentless and impossible."

This isn't the first time Howard has spoken about her experience as a woman on set for the Jurassic Park films.

The actress also revealed earlier this year that she was paid "so much less" than her costar Chris Pratt throughout the trilogy. At the time, she noted that Pratt later stood by her side and insisted the two be paid equally for anything that was not directly included in the already-negotiated contracts.