Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Says Dementia Diagnosis Feels 'Very Lonely' but Community Is a 'Blessing'

After Emma Heming Willis announced on Feb. 16 that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, she opened up about the "beautiful" community of patients and caregivers

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 24, 2023 06:55 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is getting candid on the impacts of dementia.

The model and entrepreneur, 44, opened up about the "beautiful" community of patients and caregivers she's met during an Instagram Live discussion about the stigmas around the disease with dementia specialist Teepa Snow on Friday.

"It's definitely very lonely," said Emma, after announcing last month that Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). "Which, the blessing for us to be able to come out with our family's statement was to be able to have a community, and how beautiful is this community?"

She expressed her gratitude for "the amount of love and compassion that we've received" since sharing the statement.

Emma also clarified her recent request for paparazzi and fans to stop yelling at him in public and to give him space. "I'm not asking for privacy, I'm just asking for respect of my husband and his disease," she explained.

She and Snow also discussed some stigmas that still surround all forms of dementia, including making assumptions about what someone with a diagnosis is able to do.

Snow said they've learned with Bruce that "basketball is still an option, but we've got to slow it down a little bit and simplify it a little bit," adding: "But it's still possible. Do we want to do it? Yes, because it preserves so many other abilities."

Emma announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 16 that Bruce was diagnosed with FTD, nearly a year after his family initially shared in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his acting career. She wrote that "Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia."

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," she added.

Bruce Willis cover rollout
Bruce Willis and his family. Demi Moore Instagram

Frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threatens the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This means that parts of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.

Other symptoms can include loss of motor skills — problems walking, swallowing or muscle spasms. Symptoms tend to get worse over time. Patients typically begin to notice symptoms between 40 and 65 years of age, but it can affect people who are younger. It is the most common form of dementia for people under 60.

Following the announcement of his diagnosis, Emma worked with Snow to learn how to navigate Bruce's condition. On Feb. 28, she thanked Snow for her help in adding some important knowledge to her "dementia care toolbox."

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac," she wrote on Instagram. "She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She's a gift. Head to the link in my bio as her website has a wealth of caregiving information you might find useful too 💌 #dementiaawareness #ftdawarness #EndFTD #EveryFTDStoryCounts."

RELATED Video: Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'

Emma has also thrown herself into doing more advocacy work to bring awareness of frontotemporal dementia. She attended her first fundraiser last week, AFTD's Hope Rising Benefit in New York City, which raised money in support of the organization in order to help those affected by the disease.

Since Bruce's diagnosis, his family has been helping him "live as full a life as possible."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They wrote in a statement shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website: "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."

"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time," they said. "Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

Related Articles
Emma Heming Willis Attends First FTD Charity Event Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis Attends First FTD Fundraiser Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis: 'Join the Cause'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Bruce Willis Following Dementia Diagnosis
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Is Working with Dementia Specialist After Husband Bruce Willis' FTD Diagnosis
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Advocating for Husband Bruce Willis After Dementia Diagnosis: 'I Didn't Come to Play'
emma heming and bruce willis
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' 'Quality of Life' Is Most Important After Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis cover rollout
How Bruce Willis' Family Is Helping Him 'Live as Full a Life as Possible' After Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis Photocall In Berlin
Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
What Is Frontotemporal Dementia? Everything to Know About Bruce Willis' Diagnosis
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
How Bruce Willis' Diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia Differs from Alzheimer's Disease
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family 'Closer Than Ever' amid FTD Diagnosis: They're Making 'Positive Memories' (Source)
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Everything Bruce Willis' Family Has Said Since His Diagnosis
bruce willis and Kimberly Williams Paisley
Kimberly Williams-Paisley Sends 'Love' to Bruce Willis' Family After Dementia Diagnosis: 'My Mom Had This Too'
Bruce Willis attending the Glass European Premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Selma Blair, Queen Latifah and More Stars Send 'So Much Love' After Bruce Willis FTD Diagnosis
Bruce and Scout Willis
Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout 'Emotionally Tired' and 'Overwhelmed' After Revealing Dad's Diagnosis
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family Says It's a 'Relief' to 'Finally Have a Clear Diagnosis' of His Condition