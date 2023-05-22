Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares 'Most Loving and Compassionate Thing' Their Daughter Did for Him

Bruce Willis continues to receive support from his loved ones.

After the actor, 68, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February following an initial aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared that their children are doing everything they can to help.

"So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying," began Heming Willis, 44, in a series of videos shared on her Instagram on Monday. "Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle."

According to the Make Time Wellness founder, their daughter researched "fun facts about dementia" during her free time at school and learned that people with dementia "can become severely dehydrated."

"Now, that's not funny, but it's kind of funny," she continued. "And she really is her father's child because these two love some random facts. So I said to her, 'Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease.'"

Alongside Evelyn, 9, the longtime couple are parents to an 11-year-old daughter named Mabel Willis. The actor is also a parent to Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Heming Willis echoed the words she shared with her daughter in another video within the post, where she extended a message to caregivers and loved ones of those who are ill, saying it is essential to"educate ourselves about our loved ones' disease so we can best show up for them and support them in the best way possible."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the last video, she showcased a glimpse of an Instagram Live she did with Adria Thompson, a speech-language pathologist who provides information on dementia.

The message read: "On behalf of the person you're caring for that has dementia, whether they can express it or not—I want to say thank you. Thank you for loving them, thank you for spending time to educate yourself about dementia. Because that is the most compassionate thing that you can do by having more insight into their world and the life they are experiencing that they can't always express."