Bruce Willis Has Aphasia and Is 'Stepping Away' from Acting, Family Reveals

Bruce Willis' family revealed on social media Wednesday that he has aphasia and would be "stepping away" from acting

Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The 67-year-old actor's family shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a photo of Bruce on Instagram, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

They went on to say that it "is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from the actor's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, plus Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce is known for his long career in Hollywood over several decades, often playing the lead in action films like Die Hard and its sequels, Armageddon and more.

At a 2018 30th anniversary screening of Die Hard, Bruce's costar Reginald VelJohnson said of his committed portrayal of N.Y.C. police detective John McClane, "I think it was his first big film and he wanted to make it right, he wanted to make it work. He was more concerned with how to do the role rather than anything else."

"This was his first movie, and he was the star of a huge blockbuster and it was very well advertised that he was making $5 million, which at the time was unbelievable," added Bonnie Bedelia, who played John's wife Holly Gennaro McClane. "And everybody was like, 'Why would you pay $5 million to an untried movie star?' But boy, someone was really smart."

Aside from Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, Bruce is dad to two younger daughters with wife Emma, 46: Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9.

The families regularly speak about their love for one another, while Moore, 59, even spent time self-isolating with Bruce and their daughters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in October 2021, Rumer spoke to PEOPLE about being the child of divorced parents and commended both her mother and father for making it so she "never" felt pressured to pick one over another.

"I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," she said. "In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important."