Everything Bruce Willis' Family Has Said Since His Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family continues to keep his fans in the loop.

In March 2022, the Willis family announced that Bruce was "stepping away" from his decades-long acting career following his diagnosis with aphasia, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

The post was signed by Bruce's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, plus his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore. Since then, they have shared several updates about his health on their social media accounts.

Most recently, Emma shared an update on Bruce's diagnosis on Instagram, explaining that his condition has worsened, noting that his "more specific diagnosis" is frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

Members of the Willis family also posted the heartfelt message about Bruce's diagnosis on Instagram, alongside a photo of the actor. They said that while news of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is "painful," for Bruce's family, "it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Bruce's blended family has been tight-knit over the years, and open about their support for the actor since revealing his original diagnosis and subsequent decision to retire from acting. In addition, several of the actor's Hollywood friends have shown their support, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Liam Neeson.

Here's what Bruce's family has said since his first diagnosis in March 2022.

March 30, 2022: Bruce Willis' family reveals his aphasia diagnosis

Sean Gallup/Getty

The Willis family shared the news of Bruce's decision to step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in late March 2022. The announcement was posted on their Instagram feeds, alongside a photo of the actor.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement began.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added. The Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from the actor's daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, plus Bruce's wife Emma and his ex-wife Demi.

March 30, 2022: Scout Willis says sharing Bruce Willis' diagnosis was 'surreal'

Bruce's daughter Scout thanked her followers for the love and support her family has received following the announcement of her father's diagnosis.

"Papa ❤️‍🔥 Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn't know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world," Scout began a heartfelt post on Instagram. "I'd hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday."

"It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I'm so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you," she continued.

Concluded Scout: "Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, I love and I appreciate you with all my heart, it's gonna take me a whole to respond to your messages!"

March 31, 2022: Emma Heming Willis thanks fans for their support

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Days after Bruce's family announced his diagnosis on Instagram, his wife shared a message for family, friends and fans thanking them for sharing support as they rally around her.

"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," Emma wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. "I'm grateful." The model concluded, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

June 13, 2022: Emma Heming Willis calls Bruce Willis my 'North Star' in a tribute post

"My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me 😂🙈 Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him. I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?" Emma captioned a tribute video to Bruce.

"You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything," she added. "And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart ❤️."

She also posted the video to her Instagram Story, writing, "He's my North Star," beneath it. In a subsequent Story, she wrote: "I love him so much it hurts."

Aug. 31, 2022: Emma Heming Willis opens up about grief

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis in 2008. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty

Emma shared a video montage to Instagram showing what she's been up to this summer in the wake of her husband Bruce's diagnosis and subsequent decision to step away from acting in March. The post was uploaded in support of National Grief Awareness Day.

"This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," Emma wrote in the caption to the post, which showed clips of her using a fitness mirror, gardening, playing tennis and doing some painting and finishing work on a wooden fence and table. Emma set her video montage to Aretha Franklin's 1968 recording of "I Say A Little Prayer."

"My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it," Emma continued in the caption. "As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞."

Feb. 16, 2023: Bruce Willis' family reveals his 'condition has progressed'

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty

Emma released a statement on behalf of the Willis family further addressing Bruce's diagnosis on Instagram. The new statement revealed that the condition has progressed, stating that Bruce has frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the statement said. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Feb. 16, 2023: Bruce Willis' family posts a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website

In addition to the Instagram post, Emma directed her followers to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website to read the family's complete statement and learn more about the disease.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," it began. "We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," the statement added.

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the family said. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."