Brooklinn Khoury 'Still in Shock' from Results of Lip Reconstruction: 'Looks More Natural'

Brooklinn Khoury's excitement is growing as she continues to heal from her final lip reconstruction surgery.

In a video posted on Instagram Monday, the pro skateboarder — who lost her upper lip and part of her nose after being attacked by a pit bull in 2020 — gave her followers an explanation of what her doctor achieved with her latest surgery.

"Today you can definitely see more definition of the lip," Khoury, 23 said. "Although it is still very swollen, I do see the central columns forming and that dimple as well. Also what my doctor did was raise the lip so I have more teeth show."

"And if you look at your lip, you'll notice you have this right here," she continued, pointing to the unique shape under her top lip. "My doctor was able to mimic that. So my lip looks more natural and aesthetic."

"Still very swollen, but the sutures are out and the lip is healing good!" she added in the caption. "I feel like I am still in shock. I can't believe I have the cupid bow and the lip line! So crazy."

On Thursday, Khoury also posted a TikTok video responding to a follower asking if she loved the results so far.

"If you were to tell me a year ago that I'd look like this, I wouldn't believe you," she said, sharing a photo from before any of her reconstructive surgeries. "When I first got into the attack I had no expectations on how I wanted myself to look. I just knew I was going through something and I had to handle it day by day. And to be honest, I did not imagine it to look this good."

The full healing process can take up to six weeks, Khoury previously explained, and she expects more swelling to go down in the upcoming days.

Ahead of her surgery, Khoury opened up to PEOPLE about what the procedure entailed and her feelings as she approaches the end of this long journey.

"Basically, my doctor is recreating the top lip in this surgery — creating a Cupid's bow and central columns. So kind of making my lip look more aesthetic," Khoury told PEOPLE, noting that her surgeries typically take all day to complete. "My doctor's very cautious and wants to do everything perfectly."

Looking to the future, Khoury says she is eager to put these surgeries behind her and resume the high-velocity lifestyle she led prior to the attack.

"That's one of the hardest things is just having to sit still and kind of refocus my attention into not being active and hiking, biking, surfing and skating," she says. "But we're almost at the finish line."