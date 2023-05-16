Brooklinn Khoury Can't Move Her Reconstructed Lip: 'It's Starting to Really Annoy Me'

Brooklinn Khoury is giving a glimpse into the reality of living with her reconstructed lip.

On Monday, the 23-year-old pro skateboarder — who lost her upper lip and part of her nose after being attacked by a pit bull in 2020 — made a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked, "Can your upper lip even move?"

"I can't actually move my upper lip," she responded. "It's starting to really annoy me. I cannot drink out of a can without it spilling out of my mouth. Watch."

In the clip, Khoury takes a sip out of a can and zooms in for a close up, showing how the drink spills out of her mouth and down her chin.

"This is why I use straws," she added in the caption.

In the comments, Khoury also told one of her followers that she'll never be able to regain movement of her upper lip, even with more reconstructive surgeries or physical therapy. However, she's choosing to look at her situation in a positive way.

"I can imagine how much that sucks," one person wrote, in which Khoury replied, "Nah forreal, I mean it could be worse?"

This isn't the first time Khoury has shared some of the challenges that come with having a reconstructed lip. Last month, the skateboarder posted a TikTok video of her having to shave her new upper lip.

"I was just looking at my upper lip in the mirror and it's about that time…Let's shave my arm lip," she said in the clip. "For those of you who don't know, the skin you're seeing here is taken from the inner side of my arm. So yes, I do grow a lot of hair on this upper lip."

Khoury then shows herself taking a razor and shaving her lip with soap and water, noting that she has to be extremely careful shaving around her scar line.

"To be honest, there's a lot of hairs that I do miss," she admitted. "After all the surgeries, I'm definitely getting lasered."

"It trips me out sometimes when I think about skin from my arm being on my face," Khoury added in the caption. "But I'm very thankful for all the surgeries and the outcome and progress I've had."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the past two years, Khoury has been documenting her recovery journey on social media for her followers, and her lip reconstruction is still a work in progress.

Last month, she explained that although she expected her seventh reconstructive surgery back in February to be her last, she still has another coming up.

"To be honest, I thought this was going to be my last surgery. But my surgeon is trying to get my upper lip as close to how it was before," Khoury said on TikTok. "If you look at my upper lip from straight on, it slants a little bit. That's because the pitbull took more from this side than this."

"He tried to fix it in the last surgery, bringing this [side] up, but he didn't get the results he wanted," she explained. "He's gonna want to also pin down the central column to create a more in depth look. Other than that, I'm obsessed with how it's turning out."

She added in the caption that she's "so happy with the results."